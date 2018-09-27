

Actress Alyssa Milano is surrounded by reporters before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. (Erin Schaff/EPA-EFE)

Hey, isn’t that . . . actress and prominent #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano, sitting in the audience gathered for the Senate Judiciary Committee’s must-watch hearing on Thursday morning?

Milano told reporters she would be attending the hearing as a guest of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the panel’s top Democrat, during which Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a woman who has accused him of sexually assaulting her will both testify. The “Charmed” star arrived early to claim her seat, appearing alongside Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), and told reporters she was there to show “solidarity” with Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

“I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford,” she tweeted alongside a picture of the committee gathering for the hearing.

Milano and Maloney are becoming quite a duo: The actress joined the congresswoman at Wall Street’s “Fearless Girl” statue in June to rally for a constitutional amendment ensuring equal rights for women and later testified at a “shadow” hearing that the New York Democrat conducted on Capitol Hill on the matter.