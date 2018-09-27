

This cover image released by Columbia Records shows “Walls,” a new album by Barbra Streisand. (Russell James/Columbia Records/AP)

Barbra Streisand isn’t being cryptic. With her new single “Don’t Lie To Me,” there’s no wondering what the legendary singer/songwriter/actress is crooning on about.

“The Liar in Chief,” she said of the inspiration behind the song, one of the tracks on the soon-to-be-released “Walls,” her first album of mostly original songs since 2005. “The Groper in Chief.”

In a new interview with Billboard, Streisand says the song is basically the musical equivalent of a DM to the president: “I don’t know what to say, I’ve written like 15 Huffington Post pieces,” she said. “This was my way to do my record, because what else could I think about? It’s my protest, in a sense, about this unprecedented time in our history.”

Turns out, President Trump is the muse for much of the album, including the title track (walls being one of the president’s very favorite subjects, natch). And songwriting isn’t the only thing that Trump inspires Streisand to do. “This president makes me eat,” Streisand said in an interview with the Associated Press. “My breakfasts were full of bacon and sausages and pancakes and butter. Butter makes me feel better, what can I say?”