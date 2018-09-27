

Ashley Darby and her husband Michael Darby at their Arlington restaurant, Oz. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Arlington real estate developer and restaurateur Michael Darby, a cast member on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Potomac” has been charged with second-degree assault and improper sexual contact, according to court documents.

The two misdemeanor charges stem from a Sept. 1 incident, according to records in the District Court for Montgomery County (Md.). TMZ first reported that Darby, who is married to cast member Ashley Darby (though their status is unclear — last we heard, the couple was splitting), allegedly groped a cameraman during the filming of an episode of the reality series.

The couple owns Oz restaurant in Clarendon.

Darby, 59, could not be immediately reached for comment, and a Bravo spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Darby’s trial is set for Oct. 16.

