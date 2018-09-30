

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) questions Christine Blasey Ford as she testifies Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Andrew Harnik/Pool/AP)

It’s well established that President Trump hates the impersonation that actor Alec Baldwin does of him on “Saturday Night Live” (“boring and unfunny . . . stinks!” POTUS once tweeted). Other pols have been more amused at their late-night doppelgangers — President George W. Bush, for one, seemed to enjoy comedian Will Ferrell’s portrayal of him.

Add Sen. Amy Klobuchar to the latter camp. On Saturday night, SNL (of course) lampooned the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing focused on Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, and it cast Rachel Dratch as the Minnesota Democrat. In the SNL sketch, Dratch as Klobuchar presses Kavanaugh — played by Matt Damon — about his drinking, adopting the cucumber-cool demeanor that Klobuchar employed in the real-life hearing when Kavanaugh turned her question about his drinking habits on her.

The reviews of the sketch came quickly, including a thumbs-up from Klobuchar herself. “OK @TheRealDratch you played a good me on @nbcsnl tonight,” she wrote. “You were so good that you even got my daughter to text me on a Saturday night (a first).”

No word from Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) on whether he enjoyed his SNL sendup — Kate McKinnon played him as a foaming-at-the mouth, jowly screamer. “This ain’t a trial,” McKinnon-as-Graham raged. “This ain’t no due process . . . This is hell!”