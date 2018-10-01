

Allison Williams at World of McIntosh Townhouse on Sept. 27 in New York. (Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

Celeb: Actress Allison Williams, daughter of journalist Brian Williams, known for her role in the 2017 thriller “Get Out” and as Marnie Michaels on the HBO show “Girls.”

Cause: Williams, an advocate for criminal justice reform and advanced educational opportunities, joined formerly incarcerated women and other experts on a panel put on by the Ladies of Hope Ministries, an organization that helps marginalized women transition smoothly back into society after prison, and the Education Trust, which advocates for educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. The conversation revolved around the barriers people face when pursuing an education while locked up. Williams argued Congress should lift the ban on Pell Grants for incarcerated students, which was set into place in 1994.

Scene: “I’m sure you feel weird that the white supremacist lady from ‘Get Out’ is talking to you,” Williams joked while speaking to the audience at the Capitol Hill event, dubbed “The Faces of Women Imprisoned: A Push for Second Chances.” Former secretary of education John B. King Jr. introduced Williams, who took to the stage at the end of the program, donning a black bell-sleeve dress and hair tied up in a braided updo.

Sound bites:

“I have to admit that my life has been the kind of life where I kind of have permanent second chances,” Williams said as she spoke about how Pell Grants can give people the financial freedom needed to have another shot at life. “All I had to do was walk a straight line. . . . And for the most part, the people in charge of this country are also the people who automatically got, and still get, second chances. I always figured that if those in power could understand that they’ve always had those bumper lanes, then they would appreciate that it’s our responsibility to extend that opportunity to everyone.”

Speaking on what she sees as a broken system, Williams added: “Every day we spend not fixing it, we’re decided we’re okay with it. These women are special because they came through this horrible system, and they succeeded despite it, thanks to their access to Pell Grants.”