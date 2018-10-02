Radio personality Tommy McFly, the host of 94.7 Fresh FM’s “The Tommy Show,” was let go Tuesday, along with four other on-air staffers, as owner Entercom plans as-yet-unannounced changes to the Washington-area station, station management said.
Phil Zachary, Entercom senior vice president for the Washington market, confirmed that McFly is out and his show has been canceled — a move first reported by media news site DCRTV.com. Zachary said the company, which owns about 240 stations across the country, will unveil the planned changes to the station during a Wednesday afternoon webinar for advertisers.
He added that he hopes listeners haven’t heard the last of McFly, who has been dubbed “Washington’s Ryan Seacrest” for his high-energy style and easygoing celebrity interviews. “We’re hoping to use him in a different capacity, but the show as it existed will no longer exist,” he said. “He’s incredibly talented and has a fabulous attitude.”
McFly, a frequent host of high-profile events including the White House Easter Egg Roll, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
