

Tommy McFly’s popular morning radio show has been canceled. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

Radio personality Tommy McFly, the host of 94.7 Fresh FM’s “The Tommy Show,” was let go Tuesday, along with four other on-air staffers, as owner Entercom plans as-yet-unannounced changes to the Washington-area station, station management said.

Phil Zachary, Entercom senior vice president for the Washington market, confirmed that McFly is out and his show has been canceled — a move first reported by media news site DCRTV.com. Zachary said the company, which owns about 240 stations across the country, will unveil the planned changes to the station during a Wednesday afternoon webinar for advertisers.

He added that he hopes listeners haven’t heard the last of McFly, who has been dubbed “Washington’s Ryan Seacrest” for his high-energy style and easygoing celebrity interviews. “We’re hoping to use him in a different capacity, but the show as it existed will no longer exist,” he said. “He’s incredibly talented and has a fabulous attitude.”

McFly, a frequent host of high-profile events including the White House Easter Egg Roll, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

