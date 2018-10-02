

Washington Capitals wing Alex Ovechkin, right, holds up the Stanley Cup on the Mall in June. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

D.C.’s golden boys won the Stanley Cup — and now they have the bling to prove it.

The Palm, an old-school steakhouse in Tysons — and favorite of the Leonsis family, according to the restaurant’s general manager, Tim Seymour — hosted Capitals players, wives and staff for their ring ceremony Monday night.

The precious cargo — the long-awaited championship rings — arrived at the restaurant around 3 p.m. Monday, accompanied by their own security staff. Not long after, the Stanley Cup itself entered the premises and was hidden in a backroom to surprise the players.

The players gathered on the patio upon arrival, while their wives and plus-ones teamed up in the bar area.

“I overheard one of them saying, ‘Every time we all get together this is what happens,'” Seymour said, laughing.

Tables covered in red chiffon tablecloths and flower arrangements adorned with hockey sticks filled the dining room, where the team chowed down on steak and lobster and drank Bud Light and red wine.

After eating, the players were called up one by one to claim their prize, starting with the captains.

They were told to wait and open their boxes together, according to Seymour. “Then on the count of three they opened them up all at the same time and there were just gasps.”

Not surprisingly so — those are some pretty big rings.

“We were told by the CEO of Josten that it was the most expensive ring they have ever made for any professional sport,” Seymour said.

The wives and girlfriends didn’t fare too badly either — each was given a pendant similar to the rings their significant others received.

Before departing for the evening, the Caps snapped photos with the Stanley Cup while sporting their new rings on their fingers and scribbled their John Hancocks on the restaurant wall.