The Clintons are headed to Broadway.

A play about the backstage moments of the political dynasty, “Hillary and Clinton” (not to be confused with “Hillary and Bill”), is going to the Great White Way in 2019 and stars Tony winners Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow as the titular marrieds.

Set in the throes of the 2008 presidential contest, in which a struggling Hillary is contemplating whether to call in her charismatic husband, “Hillary and Clinton” was first staged in Chicago in 2016. Since then, Mrs. Clinton has lost yet another election, and the play written by Lucas Hnath has undergone major rewrites.

“It’s a political play — but not in the way I think anybody will expect,” producer Scott Rudin told the Hollywood Reporter. “It treats the Clintons like Shakespeare treated real people in his history plays — it is both fundamentally truthful and also wildly imaginative.” He added that the play was “a deep dive into a pivotal moment we think we know a lot about, but that in fact we actually know very little about.”

“Hillary and Clinton” will begin previews March 6 and debut April 18 at a yet-to-be-named Broadway theater. No word yet on whether the Clintons, who will celebrate their 43rd wedding anniversary next week, plan to watch the theatrical version of themselves, but stranger things have happened.