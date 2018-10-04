

Michael Beschloss, left, and, Alan Greenspan, right, on Oct. 3. (Tony Powell)

Ah, the Washington book party — that heady mix of celebration, friendship and sucking up to power brokers past and present. There were two can’t-miss invitations Wednesday night: one for journalist Bob Woodward and one for presidential historian Michael Beschloss — which required some nimble maneuvering for guests determined to be seen at both.

First up, a poolside gathering for Woodward at the home of art collectors Donald and Ann Brown, where a Calder sculpture served as the backdrop for literary musings. Woodward’s new book, “Fear,” sold 1.4 million copies in its first week, rendering the primary reason for a book party — to get the word out — redundant. (Technically, this was a benefit for Martha’s Table. “I’m too old for book parties,” scoffed the author.)



Bob Woodward, next to Ann Brown, at his book party on Oct. 3. (Tony Powell)

People are already asking Woodward, “Okay, your book’s out. Why hasn’t Trump resigned?” Still, he told the crowd, a certain humility is always wise. After the Watergate scandal ended with Richard Nixon’s resignation, Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham sent him a note: “Beware of pomposity” — a timeless sentiment worthy of needlepoint pillows throughout the nation’s capital.

After feting Woodward, many of the guests raced downtown to Decatur House, where a cast of thousands gathered to launch “Presidents of War,” Beschloss’s examination of leadership in times of crisis. The book took a decade to write; co-host David Rubenstein, the billionaire and book lover, teased the author that Tolstoy took only seven years to complete “War and Peace.”

“I’m slower than Tolstoy in more ways than one,” Beschloss replied.

This was Beschloss’s first book party in 17 years, and the crush of people reflected all those book parties he happily attended for friends and fellow authors. “You know the saying: ‘If you don’t go to other people’s funerals, they won’t come to yours.’ ”

A postscript: How do you know you’re at an A-list book party? Instead of the obligatory purchase, guests at both walked out with free copies. Whether they read the books is another matter entirely.

