

D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney is getting to know Washington. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Hey, isn’t that . . . some Washington power-mingling on the patio of the Peacock Cafe on Wednesday afternoon?

At one table of the Georgetown eatery, popular local radio DJ Tommy McFly was huddling with his fellow “Tommy Show” hosts Jen Richer and Kelly Collis, just one day after 94.7 Fresh FM canceled their morning show.

Meanwhile, members of another team was conferring nearby — D.C. United defender Steven Birnbaum was lunching with new teammate, British star forward Wayne Rooney. Of course, the two parties posed for a pic together.

McFly tells us that he, Richer and Collis were busily plotting their next moves over veggie nachos: The plan is to stay in Washington, keep doing events and urge fans to stay in touch over social media and their website in the meantime. But they were happy to take a break to greet the athletes. Rooney “was incredibly gracious as the morning radio crew asked for a pic and welcomed him to D.C.,” he tells us.