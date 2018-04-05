

Horsewoman Joy Cummings, out for a morning ride along the Tidal Basin, comes across a vandalized cherry tree that was cut down three days after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. (AP)

There are few seasonal segues more welcome in Washington than the blooming of the cherry blossoms, marking the return of spring and reasserting the capital’s claim to be not just a powerful city but a beautiful one. Along the Tidal Basin and countless streets, the cherry trees are beloved for shade and symbolism alike.

They weren’t always. In the panicked days after Japan’s devastating attack on Pearl Harbor, infuriated residents suddenly saw the ornamental forest as a ready target for their rage. Three days after the Dec. 7, 1941, bombings in Hawaii, the saws came out.

Early in the morning of Dec. 10, after the lights near the Tidal Basin were switched off, someone crept onto the Mall and felled four of the Yoshino cherry trees, including two that had been part of the original group from Japan planted in 1912. The cutters were quiet, apparently sawing by hand.

Lest there be no confusion, one of the stumps was inscribed: “TO HELL WITH THE JAPANESE.”

It was just one bit of lashing out at a country that had been seen as the capital city’s particular friend but was now a declared enemy. President Franklin D. Roosevelt had declared war on Japan two days earlier.

At the Asian-focused Freer Gallery, curators quickly whisked their extensive collections of Japanese sculpture and painting out of public view, more for their protection than in protest. Dance bands at Glen Echo pointedly struck “Japanese Sandman” from their playlists.

“Japan’s Mark is Taboo,” read the headline of a story in The Washington Post from Dec. 10, likening the swift blackballing of all things connected with the country to the anti-German sentiment that had swept the city at the start of World War I. From antiques galleries to five-and-10 stores, Japanese products were pulled from the shelves.

“Some merchants were rebuked by patrons for displaying ‘Japanese’ goods,” the story said, “which were, however, Chinese, as proved by the ‘Made in China’ label.”



Rider Joy Cummings examines a Japanese cherry tree that was cut down with the words, “To hell with those Japanese,” carved into it. (AP)

But nothing was more Japanese in midcentury Washington — or, in fact, today — than the acres of cherry trees that quickly came to define the District’s postcard portrait: white marble framed by delicate pink blossoms.

The trees had become so entrenched in the city’s psyche by 1937 that residents erupted in a full-on “cherry tree rebellion” at news that many would be removed to make room for the planned Jefferson Memorial.

Women, many of them garden-club militants, grabbed tools from the construction workers and pitched dirt into the holes, backfilling and backtalking with fierce abandon, according to a National Park Service account. Some of them chained themselves to the trunks in defiance of the bulldozers.

The standoff ended after Roosevelt promised that the trees would be transplanted instead of destroyed, and the removals continued — at night.

Just four years later, Washingtonians were sneaking in to cut them down.

It was part of an early and building wave of anti-Japanese vandalism throughout the country. In California and Oregon and other areas with large populations of Japanese Americans, Buddhist temples and grocery stores were attacked. In Washington, the trees stood in.

“If you don’t have a Japan-town, you lash out at this symbol instead,” said Jason Petrulis, a historian at California State Polytechnic University at Pomona.

Officials decried the toppling of the trees. Irving Root, superintendent of the National Capital Park, blamed the timber terrorism on “misguided individuals, probably youths.”

Not everyone objected. Syndicated columnist Jack Stinnett reported on a letter-writing campaign that called for all the trees to be “torn up by the roots.” Officials resisted, but still, for the next several years, they referred to the grove as “Oriental” cherry trees, rather than Japanese.

That must have seemed prudent in a month when Life magazine published a schematic guide to distinguishing Japanese people from Chinese (the former were supposedly “short and squat” versus “tall and slender,” among other distinctions).

“They had to figure out how to help Americans see that all Asians are not the enemy but still use propaganda that vilified the Japanese,” Petrulis said. “You end up with all kinds of contortions.”

It was a tense time. The same edition of The Post showed anti-sabotage fencing going up along a water conduit in Cabin John, part of a 17-mile network of fencing being quickly installed around Washington.

On the same page, a reporter detailed the herculean efforts of Mrs. John Atwood to ready her Cleveland Park apartment building at 3901 Connecticut for wartime. After having the switchboard call all tenants to the lobby for an emergency meeting, she oversaw the installation of blackout curtains, emergency rations in the quickly cleared basement, sandbags throughout.

“We must wake up,” Mrs. Atwood declared. “If we are bombed, we will be prepared.”

Fortunately, after the war was over, it didn’t take long for Washingtonians to fall back in love with its arboreal identity. The Cherry Blossom Festival, which was canceled for five springs, returned in 1947. Over two days, about 450,000 bloom-starved citizens came back to see their trees.

