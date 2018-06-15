For a century, Italian officials believed a letter, handwritten by Christopher Columbus documenting his discovery of America, was safely housed in Rome.

No one noticed when a thief swapped the 1493 account with a forgery.

But in 2011, American authorities received a tip: Columbus’s letters from several libraries across Europe — including one in Italy — had been replaced with counterfeit copies.

Acting on the tip, the Justice Department opened an investigation and eventually recovered the letters.

On Thursday, after seven years, U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See Callista Gingrich returned one of the stolen documents to the Vatican Library.

“The Columbus Letter, written in 1493, is a priceless piece of cultural history,” Gingrich said at a presentation in Rome. “I am honored to return this remarkable letter to the Vatican Library – its rightful home.”

Federal officials remain unsure when the Vatican’s letter was taken, but they were able to make two definitive determinations, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamie McCall: The letter that had been housed in the Vatican archives was fake, and the original was in the American state of Georgia.

“Once there’s a confirmed forgery in a particular library, there’s an investigation into whether any U.S. law was violated,” McCall said. “Separate and apart from that, we try to actually locate the artifact, recover it and repatriate it back to its rightful owner.”

In 2004, Atlanta resident David Parsons bought the original from a rare book dealer. At the time of the $875,000 purchase, an expert in rare manuscripts was consulted on the document’s authenticity.

There were about 30 copies of the specific Columbus Letter printing in circulation and forgeries had been sold to unsuspecting collectors over the years. Based on the binding dimensions (which were a perfect fit) and remnants of the original sewing, the consultant was able to authenticate Parsons’s letter.

Parsons died in 2014, leaving the letter to his wife, Mary. Agents contacted her about the stolen heirloom last year. She allowed a side-by-side inspection of both letters. The examination quickly confirmed that her letter was the original, and she relinquished any property interest in it.

At the Vatican, Gingrich commended Parsons “for graciously agreeing to return this letter to the Vatican. Her late husband, Mr. Robert Parsons, purchased the artifact without knowledge of its theft. Understandably, she found it difficult to part with this piece from her husband’s collection.”



U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See Callista Gingrich with Archbishop Jean-Louis Brugues at the Vatican on Thursday. (Tony Gentile/Pool Photo via AP)

Parsons’s was the third Columbus letter to be returned to Europe since 2016.

The first was returned to the Riccadiana Library in Florence, Italy, in May 2016; the document had been part of a private collection donated to the Library of Congress. Last week, on June 6, another letter stolen from the National Library of Catalonia in Barcelona was returned to the Spanish government. It was also discovered with a private collector, according to McCall.

“Each forgery that was put in place of the original was sophisticated,” said McCall. “Each had its own unique characteristics that accompanied it.”

Like the hallmarks seen in Parsons’s, most commonly seen were the papers’ dimensions and the binding stitching.

Since 2007, the Department of Homeland Security has returned more than 10,000 artifacts to over 30 countries, according to Gingrich’s remarks on Thursday. In a trend of American repatriation, a small group of Italian officials, federal employees and Gingrich gathered outside the Vatican library to formally sign over one Columbus letter.

This ceremony, Gingrich said, was an example of the close ties between the United States and the Holy See, and the special cooperation between government agencies.

According to McCall, there is an ongoing investigation to determine who is criminally responsible for the theft.

Still, he said, the second part of this type of case is recovery. “It’s one of the great aspects of these investigations. When we’re able to identify, recover and return these artifacts to other governments, it shows we’re willing to work with these agencies and foreign governments.”

Thursday’s ceremony in Rome marked the official return of the Columbus letter, a significant piece of cultural history. “These acts of goodwill and collaboration will hopefully make those other issues easier,” McCall said.

