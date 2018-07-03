Dear Reader,

It is the year of our Lord two thousand and eighteen and it seems our country is in the midst of a raging Civil War. The rations are cold. The takes are hot. News from the battlefield has been scarce but for a handful of missives delivered by those brave enough to keep tweeting. And if social media is to be believed, the Democracy our forebears fought so dearly to preserve shall be crumbling soon, leaving nothing but empty avocado bins and disappointingly weak cold brews.

Send help.

We here at Retropolis (motto: “The past, rediscovered”) don’t ordinarily take detours into the realm of parody. However, in the last 24 hours, a phenomenon has exploded online — one that, ironically, may be useful for future historians who must try to distill what it was like to live in these times.

It began, apparently, with a fake rumor: Far-right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones declared over the weekend — without evidence — that Democrats were planning to launch an actual civil war on July 4 to unseat President Trump.

Even for Jones, it was a far-fetched claim. Most people ignored it or made sarcastic jokes online about having to drop their barbecue plans at the last minute.

For a Twitter user named Amanda Blount, however, Jones’s latest rant was just the inspiration needed for the viral hashtag of the summer.

“My Dear John, The war isn’t going as planned,” Blount tweeted Monday night. “Our supply trucks are limited. I’m out of wine and sunscreen. The enemy burned all the books and there is no place to recharge my Kindle. The only music is an old CD of Justin Bieber. – All is lost.”

Blount appended it with the #secondcivilwarletters. A meme was born.

Soon, people were replying to Blount’s tweet with “second Civil War letters” of their own, describing faux-apocalyptic scenes of war-torn golf courses and iPhone batteries running perilously low. Like Blount, many of the letter-writers were self-proclaimed members of “the resistance,” those who stand in staunch opposition to Trump and his policies.

Like actual letters from the Civil War, such as this 1861 note penned by Sullivan Ballou to his beloved wife, Sarah, the #secondcivilwarletters bear the same doleful tone. And like the reading of Ballou’s letter in Ken Burns’s famous documentary, one can almost imagine a lone violinist playing the beginning of Jay Ungar’s “Ashokan Farewell” in the background as the tweets scroll by — which is how we recommend best experiencing the sampling of #secondcivilwarletters below:

Dear John,

Marched six hours this weekend and still no sign of the enemy. We've been told they were at the golf course. It's the 120th time this has happened - must get better intel. Canadian allies made a beer-drop yesterday. xLovex

P.S. Send pretzels#secondcivilwarletters — Carol Ishii (@gotaimnow) July 3, 2018

My love,

I'm unsure you will ever read this. I was captured at the battle of Starbucks and have been forced to watch the Dukes of Hazard for what feels like eternity. When I asked for water, I was given Budweiser, when I asked for bread I was given KFC.#secondcivilwarletters — Evan (@Tschudi_Davai) July 3, 2018

Dearest husband, we of the condo owners infantry have bunked for the night at Anytime Fitness. We will do battle with enemy at Crossfit come the dawn. We run low on Clif bars. #secondcivilwarletters — 2084Author (@LinerElaine) July 3, 2018

My Darling,

War is hell. The Battle of Trader Joe's lasted many days. We lost half our battalion, some to enemy fire, some to the dreaded Covfefe virus. I still live, but for how much longer I do not know.



Pray for us.#secondcivilwarletters — Kelli Crackel (@KelliCrackel) July 3, 2018

My love,

I’m on the front line, pinned down between Williams-Sonoma and Chili’s. We’ve incurred heavy casualties (soccer travel season thinning our ranks), but morale is high. Just stay alive. I WILL find you, even if my iPhone is at 2 percent.

-Zebediah #secondcivilwarletters — (((Swaggy T🇺🇸🌈))) (@Pokes86) July 3, 2018

Dearest mother,

After the Prius Infrantry’s batteries died we have sought shelter in Chipotle where morale is low, as we are forced to wait days for the avocados to ripen. There is word that they are coming for us with their gluten. Pray for me. #secondcivilwarletters — NI in NY (@caroltoddnyc) July 3, 2018

Dearest Parents,

The mess hall has run out of avocados so I was forced to top my toast with jam. The fog of war is so trying at times that even my therapy unicorn brings no comfort. 😢 #SecondCivilWarLetters — Tim 🌊🏘 (@tim_username) July 3, 2018

Dearest Will:



We await the Battle of Whole Foods and I think upon the many happy hours we spent here, searching for organic sunchokes and fresh, wild-caught salmon. How I long for your sweet kisses and a SmartWater. A kale salad would be nice, too.#secondcivilwarletter — Somewhere Out There Are Kids Who Need Us (@FPepoon) July 3, 2018

#secondcivilwarletters



Dearest Xbox,



War is not what Call Of Duty prepared me for.



Generals Eric and Jr. tell us we must hold the Hobby Lobby parking lot, but the Libs have posted signs saying "free beer this way." No one returns from the free beer.



My resolve is weakening. — Ryan S. (@maybeprobablyme) July 3, 2018

However lighthearted, the #secondcivilwarletters do carry an extra layer of poignancy given a recent Rasmussen Reports poll that found about one-third of U.S. voters said they believed a second civil war would take place in the next five years. But it’s not the first time the Civil War has been parodied — or, more specifically, that the Civil War as told through Burns’s epic documentary series has been parodied.

During last year’s protests in Charlottesville, a college student named Allen Armentrout donned a Confederate uniform to defend what he said was his family’s heritage, and was met with a woman who flipped him off with both of her middle fingers.

Twitter users promptly set a photograph of their standoff to the aforementioned “Ashokan Farewell” and gave it the Ken Burns treatment.

“Dearest Martha . . . we are low on Hot Pockets and not a Taco Bell in sight,” the narrator says. “Edmund is trying to keep our spirits up with tales of his hot girlfriend who lives in Canada. If I should fall on the field of battle, tell my dearest mother than I loved her and that she mustn’t look at my browser history…”

Okay, this is like my favorite thread ever!!, so I wanted to see what it would look like merged with a Ken Burns-ish voice reading. pic.twitter.com/E2frNNahFH — Reetae (@Reetae27) August 19, 2017

When asked about the viral parody letters, a spokesman for Burns said the filmmaker was unavailable for comment. A short while later, however, Burns’s account tweeted a reference to the hashtag. (At press time, his response was contained to a single, unthreaded installment.)

“god help us and then some,” Burns said, with a link to his documentary — about “the real civil war.”



Conservator Stewart Southerd holds a letter stamped with Confederate stamps before scanning it March 12, 2014, at Five Points Museum in Cleveland, Tenn., where archivists from the Tennessee State Library and Archive were digitizing and photographing records and artifacts from the Civil War. (Doug Strickland/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

