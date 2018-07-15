

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Monday in Helsinki. (Jorge Silva/Reuters)

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Helsinki on Monday for a highly anticipated summit that could cool or raise tensions between the two world leaders.

On the table: Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the ongoing militarization of Crimea and working through “a range of national security issues,” in the words of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders — all set against the ongoing probe into possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia. (On Friday, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III filed an indictment charging 12 Russian intelligence officers with conspiring to hack Democrats before the election. Multiple lawmakers called on Trump to cancel the summit if he is not prepared to hold Putin accountable.)

But Helsinki has been the backdrop for these meetings before, some more fruitful than others.

Through the height of the Cold War to the post-Soviet era, three other presidents have ventured to Finland — which stayed neutral during the Cold War and is not a member of NATO — to host a Washington-meets-Moscow tete-a-tete.

1975: Gerald Ford and Leonid Brezhnev





Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev, second from left, poses with U.S. President Gerald Ford during their first private meeting in Helsinki on July 31, 1975. On the left, U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and on the right, Soviet Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko. (Getty Images/AFP)

Ford and Brezhnev came to Helsinki during the high point of detente, an era of de-escalation during the Cold War. Thirty-five European heads of state convened at the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe to sign the Helsinki Accords, which sought to ease relations between Europe’s eastern and western blocs by recognizing the legitimacy of its postwar boundaries.

In meetings, Ford and Brezhnev discussed strategic weaponry, but, as the New York Times reported, “reached no specific agreements on means to limit nuclear arms.” Then-Secretary of State Henry Kissinger even said “it would be incorrect to claim any particular achievements” on arms restrictions after a two-hour session.

Of course, not all of Ford and Brezhnev’s conversations were relayed to the press, as noted by Jan M. Lodal in the Atlantic last year. Lodal served on Ford’s policy team as an arms-control expert at the summit. Lodal kept a close eye on Brezhnev — who he was talking to, how he was acting. At one moment, Lodal saw Brezhnev draw a pill from his pocket, then discard the thin pill wrapper into his ashtray.

If he could get his hands on that wrapper, Lodal wrote, maybe the Americans could pinpoint any health problems the Russian leader was keeping under wraps.

Lodal said he then watched as Brezhnev’s interpreter handed Brezhnev a small sheet of paper. After giving it a careful read, Brezhnev tore the paper to bits and dumped the shards into his ashtray.

Lodal’s interest was piqued. After the Soviet delegation cleared the room, Lodal emptied Brezhnev’s ashtray into his pocket.

The pill wrapper left no traces of medication, but the torn-up sheet of paper revealed a secret of its own: a word-for-word conversation between Ford and Brezhnev in which the Russian leader offered his government’s support for Ford’s reelection.

“I wish to tell you confidentially and completely frankly that we in the Soviet leadership are supporters of your election as president to a new term as well,” Brezhnev said. “And we for our part will do everything we can to make that happen.”

1990: George H.W. Bush and Mikhail Gorbachev



U.S. President George H.W. Bush holds a framed cartoon presented to him by Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev in Helsinki on Sept. 9, 1990. (Doug Mills/AP)

In August — one month before the summit — Iraq invaded Kuwait, prompting Bush to impose economic sanctions on Saddam Hussein’s government and join an international coalition urging Iraqi troops to withdraw from Kuwait.

Still, Gorbachev arrived at the summit burdened by the USSR’s deteriorating economic situation. The first Gulf War loomed.

As The Post’s Dan Balz reported in September 1990, Bush and Gorbachev agreed to sanction Iraq, and Bush supported Gorbachev’s reforms within the crumbling USSR. At the start of the summit, Bush said that if nations around the world could “isolate Iraq and deny Saddam the fruits of aggression, we will set in place the cornerstone of an international order, more peaceful, stable and secure than any that we have known.”

Before returning home, both Bush and Gorbachev warned Hussein that they would go beyond economic sanctions if Iraq remained in Kuwait. Bush raised the possibility of military intervention, while Gorbachev said he would aim for a political solution before putting boots on the ground.

The dialogue marked an unprecedented show of cooperation between two nations that for decades had seemed on the brink of war. Too little, too late: The Soviet Union collapsed the following year.

1997: Bill Clinton and Boris Yeltsin



Russian President Boris Yeltsin, left, and U.S. President Bill Clinton shake hands at the presidential palace in Helsinki on March 20, 1997. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

At the start of the two-day summit, Yeltsin said he and Clinton must “depart as friends as we’ve done in the past.”

It was a promising start to talks, washed down with wine, champagne, salmon and reindeer in the presidential palace, according to the Times. Yeltsin and Clinton had met 11 times before and arrived in Helsinki to discuss arms control and the inclusion of former Soviet bloc nations into NATO.

Yeltsin argued that NATO’s eastward expansion was a mistake but said he could not realistically stand in the way. He and Clinton agreed to negotiate a new arms-control treaty that would cut back the number of deployed strategic warheads over the coming decade. Clinton also agreed to give Russia a more legitimate role in the Group of Seven global powerhouse of industrialized nations.

Then-Secretary of State Madeleine Albright championed “historic progress” toward European security, nuclear arms reduction and economic cooperation with Russia.

And she hinted at the spirit of Helsinki summits, past, present and, perhaps, future.

“What we have seen today is an exercise in statesmanship at the highest levels — two presidents who have not agreed on everything,” she said, “but have showed true leadership and cemented their cooperation.”

