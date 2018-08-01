The Swedish crown jewels were stolen this week in a bold heist by two thieves who made off with golden crowns and a 17th-century orb before escaping by speedboat. The audacious robbery made headlines, with some on social media likening the wild story to the plot of a film. As of Wednesday, no arrests had been made, despite a police hunt for the culprits — and the valuables.

But this is not the first time royals have had their precious jewels targeted — just ask the British royal family.

His name was Thomas Blood, an Irish adventurer more commonly known as “Colonel Blood” or “Captain Blood,” although he’ll likely always be remembered in history as “the crown jewel thief.” Interestingly, despite being the first man to attempt to steal the United Kingdom’s crown jewels, Blood wasn’t executed — he was pardoned.



Thomas Blood, who tried to steal the crown jewels from the Tower of London in 1671. He was arrested, then pardoned by King Charles II. (Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

Blood had somewhat of a shady past. According to Ireland’s History magazine, he had a reputation for espionage and conducting terrorist campaigns — though many of his plans were foiled just in time.

Blood came to England in 1642 to fight for King Charles I during the English civil war. He then switched sides when he realized he’d wind up on the losing side otherwise.

Blood just didn’t consider himself the losing kind. Blood’s reversal foreshadowed a lifetime of scheming, manipulation and other questionable decisions.

Described as “nakedly self-serving” and “needlessly brutal” by author Angus Donald, Blood spent much of his life lunging from one badly hatched scheme to the next.

Before attempting to make off with the royal family’s most valuable assets, Blood posed as a doctor to earn money treating suffering patients for illnesses and injuries he knew little about. Why would he? Blood had no medical qualifications to his name.

In 1671, Blood and his accomplices decided to execute what was perhaps their most audacious plan: Together they would steal the crown jewels.

Down in the basement, Edwards was set upon by Blood, who viciously attacked him with a mallet and sword. As Edwards was unconscious, the thieves helped themselves to the jewels, filling their pockets with treasures and flattening any object that wouldn’t fit into their bags.

Regaining consciousness, Edwards screamed for help. His son heard his cries and rushed to his rescue.

After being imprisoned by guards, Blood, who remained brazen as ever, declared that he would not discuss the incident with anyone other than King Charles II.

Much to the surprise of many, a meeting between the thief and reigning monarch was held — although nobody quite knows what was discussed.

Whether the king was blackmailed, impressed or simply charmed by Blood remains unknown. What is known, however, is that Blood was somehow granted a royal pardon and land in Ireland.



Queen Elizabeth II wearing the bejeweled Imperial Crown and carrying the Orb and Scepter with Cross after her 1953 coronation.

The Royal Collection Trust states that over 20,000 dazzling gemstones are displayed alongside other royal regalia still used to this day by Queen Elizabeth II for special events and ceremonial purposes.

Today, visitors hoping to see the crown jewels can find them under closely armed guard in the Jewel House at the Tower of London.

Although thanks to Blood and his cronies, the jewels are no longer on open display.

