

Once forgotten, the 1832 lockkeeper’s house has been restored and relocated. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

If only this house could talk.

For 180 years the small, stone “miracle” has witnessed the passing of history on the southwest corner of 17th Street and what is now Constitution Avenue.

Battered by time, nature, and neglect, the onetime lockkeeper’s home on a vanished canal, near a bygone riverfront, has survived the transformation of Washington from a horse-drawn backwater to a worldly metropolis.

Thursday, after a $6 million facelift and a move of about 50 feet, the house is set to reopen temporarily, on the corner it never left, to begin telling its story.

“It’s a miracle to me that they decided to . . . not just knock it down,” said Teresa Durkin, the project director for the Trust for the National Mall, which funded the restoration.



Teresa Durkin, project director for the Trust for the National Mall, inside the house. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

“No one famous lived here,” she said. “It’s just one of those little happy miracles that this house has endured.”

The stone is original, but the house has a new roof and sits on an elegant new granite plaza. The site has been made to create a new gateway to the National Mall, and the section called Constitution Gardens.

The house is open to the public Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed after that, and the National Park Service said it does not know when it will be open full time.

Boarded up and occupied largely by birds and wasps for the past 40 years, the simple stone building once sat at a bustling hub of Washington’s commerce — the junction of two shipping canals and a huge wharf at 17th Street on the Potomac River.

It served as the home of the keeper of the canal lock, which raised and lowered canalboats as they traveled between the District and Cumberland, Md.

Durkin said the exact location of the old canal lock is unclear. But the house design is the same as other lock homes in the area: “If you go along the [Chesapeake & Ohio] canal you’ll see dozens of these little houses.”

“It was a bustling place for commerce,” she said. “People wanted this part of the city to be the center of commerce, not Georgetown. But it just didn’t last long enough.”

The house, just north of the National World War II Memorial, is the oldest existing building on the Mall, according to the National Park Service. But since its heyday, it has been used by squatters, as a police headquarters, for restrooms and for storage.

The house was first moved around 1916, again only a few dozen feet, from its original 1837 location. It was moved again last year, as part of the restoration — borne on four sets of eight-wheel dollies that crept along at about 0.3 mph.

A 47-ton house on the National Mall inches down the path of history

“There was never anything really glamorous about the building,” Durkin said in a recent interview at the site. “But it did serve a purpose.”



Interior view of the 1832 lockkeeper’s house. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

This was a decade before the start of construction on the Washington Monument, before Constitution Avenue, before the western section of the Mall existed.

The house stood at the junction of the shallow Washington City Canal that ran mostly where east-west Constitution Avenue is today, through the city toward the Capitol, and thence to the Anacostia River.

At 17th Street, the Washington canal joined a section of the C&O Canal, which extended northwest more than 180 miles to Cumberland. Canalboats, pulled along a tow path by draft animals, carried cargo and passengers to and from the mountains of the interior.

But the canal era was quickly eclipsed by newer transportation methods.

The city canal, plagued by river tides and other problems, was soon abandoned and befouled.

“It is the grand receptacle of nearly all the filth of this city,” Commissioner of Public Buildings Benjamin B. French wrote in 1862, according to the blog Civil War Washington.

“The waste from all the public buildings, the hotels, and very many private residences is drained into it,” he wrote to Congress. “Unless something be done . . . the good citizens of Washington must during some hot seasons, find themselves visited by a pestilence!”

Workers began to fill the canal in the 1870s, according to the Park Service.

The connecting stretch of the C & O Canal was also abandoned, and disappeared with the westward extension of the Mall.

The shoreline of the Potomac was pushed south by new fill. The Washington Monument was completedin 1884. Part of the house wound up jutting into 17th Street. And a new road, at first called B Street, and later Constitution Avenue, was built over the canals.

Museums and new memorials were erected nearby. Parades and funerals passed. Occupants of the White House came and went.

“The National Mall, all this land, has really evolved over the last 200 years,” Durkin said. “It wasn’t built this way to begin with. It’s been evolving, and will likely continue to evolve.”

The house, however, will not be moved again.

“This is it,” Durkin said. “This is really meant to be the forever place. It has a purpose now.”



Exterior view of the 1832 lockkeeper’s house. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

