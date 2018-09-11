Survivors fleeing, covered in debris. First responders hoisting the American flag over rubble. The New York skyline filled with ash — its two twin towers newly missing. Seventeen years after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, these are the images that are still etched in Americans’ minds. Nearly 3,000 people died on Sept. 11, 2001, making it the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

Remembrance ceremonies will mark the anniversary across the country on Tuesday, including the site of the crashes in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will attend a remembrance in Shanksville, Pa.

As President George W. Bush said in his November 2001 address to the United Nations: “Time is passing. Yet, for the United States of America, there will be no forgetting September the 11th.”



A jet airliner is lined up on one of the World Trade Center towers in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (Carmen Taylor/KHBS/KHOG-TV, via AP)

A person falls from the burning North Tower of New York’s World Trade Center after it was hit by a hijacked jetliner. (Richard Drew/AP)



U.S. Customs volunteer firefighter Michael Saber drinks water from a fire hydrant in the rubble of the World Trade Center towers. (Yoni Brook for The Washington Post)

A woman covered in dust takes refuge in an office building after the top of one of the World Trade Center towers collapsed. The woman was caught outside on the street as the cloud of smoke and dust enveloped the area. (Stan Honda/Agence France-Presse)

Vice President Richard B. Cheney, right, speaks to President George W. Bush by phone inside the operations center at the White House as staff members, including presidential counselor Karen Hughes, left, and national security adviser Condoleezza Rice, center, look on. (David Bohrer/AP)



Brooklyn firefighters George Johnson, left, Dan McWilliams, center, and Billy Eisengrein raise a flag at the World Trade Center in New York. The photo has appeared on T-shirts, buttons and Christmas ornaments. It hangs at firehouses across the nation. A mural of it was painted on the walls of a Louisiana prison. And copies were left as a calling card in Afghanistan by U.S. commandos. (Thomas E. Franklin/AP)

Two boys adjust a poster placed on a wall at Bellevue Hospital in New York, where families came to speak with officials about identifying their loved ones, dead or alive. (Yoni Brook for The Washington Post)



New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, left, and President George W. Bush look toward the fallen buildings during a tour of the World Trade Center in this Sept. 14, 2001, photo. After the attack Giuliani became a national hero, the face of U.S. resolve at a time of tragedy, with hopes to ride that celebrity and his record of achievement in City Hall to the White House. (Doug Mills/AP)



Firefighters along with a few military personnel drape a large flag over the west wall of the Pentagon a few yards from the area damaged by the attack the day before. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)