

(Photo courtesy of D.C. United)

Barron Trump, the 11-year-old son of President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, is a soccer fan and apparently an Arsenal supporter. And on Monday, he crossed paths with D.C. United players at the White House.

At one point during the annual Easter Egg Roll, the First Youngster” was decked out in Gunners red with blue cleats. (Earlier, for the formal festivities, he wore a dress shirt and blazer.)

D.C. United was invited by event organizers to set up pop-up goals, signage and a table of giveaways for the masses gathered on the South Lawn. Several players and Talon the mascot made appearances.

In the afternoon, United’s contingent received an unscheduled invitation to meet Barron inside the White House. There, forward Patrick Mullins and midfielders Julian Buescher and Marcelo Sarvas talked soccer with the young Trump. United presented him with a black-and-red ball, signed by the players and personalized with a message welcoming him to Washington.

Someone suggested the group kick around a ball on a patch of the lawn, so off they went for a pickup game. Sarvas’s eldest son, who is around Barron’s age, joined them. (Talon too.)

“He was very knowledgeable about soccer, knew about D.C. United and was interested to know more,” Mullins said of Barron. “Little kid to have a passion for the game and to be knowledgeable and have a conversation with us, it makes me feel good about kids growing up playing the game.”

The team says Barron has an open invitation to visit.

The president has soccer ties: He played in high school, once participated in the English League Cup quarterfinal draw and reportedly considered buying Scottish club Rangers and Colombian side Atletico Nacional. And recently, according to the U.S. Soccer Federation, the White House administration gave its backing to the 2026 World Cup bid being formulated by the United States, Mexico and Canada.