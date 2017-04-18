

Mallory Pugh, left, with Alex Morgan and Crystal Dunn at the Olympics last summer. (Eraldo Peres/Associated Press)

Mallory Pugh, the teenage sensation who started and scored in the Olympics last summer, has left UCLA before ever playing an official college match and will turn pro. The question is where she will launch her career.

The Washington Spirit sits atop the National Women’s Soccer League distribution ranking order, which determines who has first crack at U.S. national team players entering the 10-team circuit. A series of offseason trades, resulting in the departure of Ali Krieger and Megan Oyster, elevated 2016 finalist Washington into the top slot.

The Spirit will hold the No. 1 position throughout the season until it claims an incoming player, such as Pugh or Stanford junior Andi Sullivan, a Northern Virginia native recovering from knee surgery.

With the No. 1 slot in the distribution ranking order, Washington could claim her NWSL rights (whether or not she decides to play in the league), claim her rights and then trade them, or pass and wait for the next candidate to sign.

“We acquired the top position in the [distribution ranking order] in anticipation of having the opportunity to add one of any number of potential new talented players,” team president Chris Hummer said. “So far, we have not been notified that any qualifying player has entered the DRO process, but if that happens, [the Spirit] will evaluate things on a case-by-case basis and ultimately decide based on the best interests of the club.”

Pugh, a Colorado native who will turn 19 next week, is a massive prize. While still in high school, she stormed onto the senior international scene in early 2016 and scored against Colombia in the Olympics last summer. Committed to UCLA, Pugh redshirted last fall in order to play at the Under-20 World Cup. On Monday, she announced she was leaving school.

“This decision was certainly not easy for me to make,” said Pugh, a dynamic attacker who has posted four goals in 22 senior national team appearances. “UCLA is such a special place, and being a Bruin was an incredible thing. UCLA Soccer brought amazing things to my life, and chasing after a national championship with my friends and teammates would’ve been special, but I could not turn down this opportunity.”

Pugh almost passed on UCLA altogether. Last year, she weighed an opportunity to join the Portland Thorns before taking the college route. Portland remains appealing because of crowd support (by far, the best in the league) and its collection of national team players (five Americans, plus Canadian star Christine Sinclair and France’s Amandine Henry). Washington has no U.S. national team players after losing Crystal Dunn to English club Chelsea and trading Krieger.

As a national team player, Pugh would presumably sign with the U.S. Soccer Federation, which compensates female players for national team and NWSL service. However, players do have the option of accepting a contract for national team duty while pursuing club opportunities outside of the NWSL. Dunn, for example, is a contracted national team player who signed this winter with English club Chelsea after three seasons with the Spirit. Washington retained her league rights, and she plans to return to the club in the next year or two.

Europe has become a destination for some U.S. and Canadian players who otherwise would play in the NWSL. Besides Dunn, Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan signed short-term deals with Manchester City and Olympique Lyonnais, respectively. They’ll return to the Houston Dash and Orlando Pride, respectively, this summer. Heather O’Reilly, who retired as a national team player, joined Arsenal.

If Pugh does not want to play for the Spirit, she could use Europe as leverage for a trade to another NWSL team. Other national team players, such as Morgan and Sydney Leroux, have used their star power to dictate trades.

