

(TWP)

>> The Capitals evened their NHL playoff series with an away victory. The Wizards took a 2-0 lead in their NBA playoff rumble. The Nationals won in Atlanta. (Even the Super Bowl champions were at the White House — the Patriots, certainly not the Redskins.) The president did promise a whole lot of winning if he were elected, so there you go. It was a massive and fruitful Wednesday in D.C. sports. [Sports page image]

D.C. United and the Washington Spirit will try catching up to their local brethren with away matches Saturday: DCU will visit New England on Saturday (7:30, NewsChannel 8) and the Spirit will be in Orlando on Saturday (4 p.m., Lifetime). The other Washington teams this weekend: Capitals vs. Maple Leafs on Friday and Sunday, Wizards at Atlanta on Saturday, and Nationals at New York Mets in a three-game series.

United could be without four opening-day starters: Steve Birnbaum (concussion last weekend), Nick DeLeon (groin injury last weekend), Patrick Nyarko (hamstring injury last week) and Patrick Mullins (close to returning from a hamstring injury). The Spirit will face an Orlando team playing its first match at the new downtown stadium. Marta, the five-time FIFA player of the year, arrives in Florida today.

>> United’s next opponent, the Revolution, played a 0-0 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday. Announced attendance: 10,487. Random midweek matches are necessary to alleviate calendar congestion, but Foxborough on a Wednesday? In the heart of expected Celtics and Bruins playoff stretches? Three days before a weekend home date? Weird.

Something extraordinary, though, did come out of the scoreless match: Cody Cropper’s save in the 66th minute.

Said Cropper: “In all honesty, I knew nothing about it. I kind of hoped it would hit me.”

>> There was also a second-division USL match on Wednesday, and FC Cincinnati drew 15,227 for a 1-1 draw with the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Four days earlier, FCC drew 23,144 for its home opener vs. Saint Louis FC. Ticket sales for this weekend’s home affair against Louisville City have surpassed 15,000. MLS expansion, anyone? Cincinnati is among a dozen cities vying for a first-tier invitation and, while attendance is only one of several factors, the second-year side is making a strong case for one of the four or five remaining expansion slots over the next five years.

>> The UEFA Champions League semifinalists are set: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Monaco. The draw will take place Friday in Nyon, Switzerland. This marks the first time in 14 years that neither a German nor English club has advanced to the final four. It also ends a streak of nine years with Barcelona or Bayern Munich in the semifinals. Cardiff will stage the June 3 final.

>> Americans abroad: Monaco’s passage came at the expense of American Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund. The teenager came on in the 72nd minute of the 3-1 defeat. Pulisic and BVB resume Bundesliga play Saturday at Moenchengladbach. If there’s a silver lining to Dortmund’s departure, Pulisic is no longer in danger of missing the first full week of U.S. training camp, which will open May 28 in Denver. However, BVB is still alive in the German Cup, with a semifinal against Bayern Munich next week. The final is May 27 in Berlin. The Bundesliga season concludes May 20.

>> Omid Namazi set his U.S. under-18 men’s roster for the Slovakia Cup, with FC Dallas and Tijuana claiming the most call-ups (three apiece). One player with Washington ties made the 23-man squad: Jose Carranza, from Manassas, Va., who left D.C. United’s academy to sign with the second-tier NASL’s North Carolina FC.

>> Rose Lavelle, a rapidly rising star on the U.S. women’s national team, became the first female soccer player to sign an endorsement deal with New Balance. Men’s endorsers include Aaron Ramsay and Kasper Schmeichel, and clubs Liverpool and Celtic.

>> We’re lovin’ the crest for Napa Valley 1839 FC, a new club in the fourth-flight National Premier Soccer League: