For the third consecutive year, Brazilian attacker Kaka is MLS’s highest-paid player, according to guaranteed-compensation data provided by the league to the MLS Players’ Union.
Four teams placed no one in the top 50: D.C. United, Houston Dynamo, Minnesota United and Montreal Impact. Five of the top eight players come from two clubs: Toronto FC and New York City FC.
Twelve players are current or former members of the U.S. national team and 19 are from other CONCACAF or CONMEBOL countries, including eight Argentines. About 36 percent of the 600-plus players in the league earns less than $100,000.
An updated list will come out late in the season and include pay raises and new signings, such as Atlanta-bound goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who is coming home after nine years in England.
Some players collect substantially more than is listed, through perhaps a slice of a transfer fee or other benefits. For instance, does anyone actually believe Montreal star Ignacio Piatti’s $450,000 contract is the sole source of his income? Anyway, based on the numbers we know of, here are the top 50:
1. Orlando City MF Kaka (Brazil): $7.168 million
2. Toronto FC MF Sebastian Giovinco (Italy): $7.116 million
3. Toronto FC MF Michael Bradley (U.S.): $6.5 million
4. New York City FC MF Andrea Pirlo (Italy): $5.915 million
5. New York City FC F David Villa (Spain): $5.61 million
6. Los Angeles Galaxy F Giovani Dos Santos (Mexico): $5.5 million
7. Chicago Fire MF Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany): $5.4 million
8. Toronto FC F Jozy Altidore (U.S.): $4.875 million
9. Seattle Sounders F Clint Dempsey (U.S.): $3.892 million
10. Portland Timbers MF Diego Valeri (Argentina): $2.607 million
11. Colorado Rapids GK Tim Howard (U.S.): $2.475 million
12. Atlanta United MF Miguel Almiron (Paraguay): $2.297 million
13. New York City FC MF Maxi Moralez (Argentina): $2 million
14. Los Angeles Galaxy MF Romain Alessandrini (France): $1.999 million
15. Real Salt Lake F Yura Movsisyan (Armenia): $1.973 million
16. Chicago Fire F Nemanja Nikolic (Hungary): $1.906 million
17. Vancouver Whitecaps F Fredy Montero (Colombia): $1.8 million
18. Seattle Sounders MF Nicolas Lodeiro (Uruguay): $1.743 million
19. Portland Timbers F Fanendo Adi (Nigeria): $1.736 million
20. Colorado Rapids F Shkelzen Gashi (Albania): $1.668 million
21. New York Red Bulls F Bradley Wright-Phillips (England): $1.635 million
22. Philadelphia Union MF Alejandro Bedoya (U.S.): $1.197 million
23. Seattle Sounders MF Osvaldo Alonso (Cuba): $1.141 million
24. Portland Timbers MF Sebastian Blanco (Argentina): $1.075 million
25. Columbus Crew MF Federico Higuain (Argentina): $1.05 million
26. Colorado Rapids F Kevin Doyle (Ireland): $1.045 million
27. Atlanta United F Josef Martinez (Venezuela): $1.041 million
28. Portland Timbers F Lucas Melano (Argentina): $1.010 million
29. New England Revolution MF Xavier Kouassi (Ivory Coast): $891,000
30. Vancouver Whitecaps MF Matias Laba (Argentina): $886,000
31. Real Salt Lake MF Albert Rusnak (Czech Republic): $883,000
32. FC Dallas MF Mauro Diaz (Argentina): $881,000
33. Sporting Kansas City MF Roger Espinoza (Honduras): $850,000
34. Orlando City MF Antonio Nocerino (Italy): $850,000
35. Columbus Crew D Jonathan Mensah (Ghana): $844,000
36. Real Salt Lake MF Kyle Beckerman (U.S.): $825,000
37. Chicago Fire F David Accam (Ghana): $821,000
38. Philadelphia Union MF Maurice Edu (U.S.): $819,000
39. New England Revolution F Kei Kamara (Sierra Leone): $800,000
40. San Jose Earthquakes F Chris Wondolowski (U.S.): $800,000
41. San Jose Earthquakes F Simon Dawkins (England): $800,000
42. New York Red Bulls MF Sacha Kljestan (U.S.): $788,000
43. Orlando City F Giles Barnes (Jamaica): $781,000
44. FC Dallas MF Roland Lamah (Ivory Coast): $774,000
45. New York City FC MF Mix Diskerud (U.S.), on loan in Sweden: $773,000
46. Atlanta United F Hector Villalba (Argentina): $771,000
47. Sporting Kansas City D Matt Besler (U.S.): $758,000
48. Sporting Kansas City D Graham Zusi (U.S.): $757,000
49. FC Dallas MF Carlos Gruezo (Ecuador): $732,000
50. Atlanta United MF Carlos Carmona (Chile): $725,000