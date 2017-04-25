

Chicago Fire newcomer Bastian Schweinsteiger is seventh of the list. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP)

For the third consecutive year, Brazilian attacker Kaka is MLS’s highest-paid player, according to guaranteed-compensation data provided by the league to the MLS Players’ Union.

Four teams placed no one in the top 50: D.C. United, Houston Dynamo, Minnesota United and Montreal Impact. Five of the top eight players come from two clubs: Toronto FC and New York City FC.

Twelve players are current or former members of the U.S. national team and 19 are from other CONCACAF or CONMEBOL countries, including eight Argentines. About 36 percent of the 600-plus players in the league earns less than $100,000.

An updated list will come out late in the season and include pay raises and new signings, such as Atlanta-bound goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who is coming home after nine years in England.

Some players collect substantially more than is listed, through perhaps a slice of a transfer fee or other benefits. For instance, does anyone actually believe Montreal star Ignacio Piatti’s $450,000 contract is the sole source of his income? Anyway, based on the numbers we know of, here are the top 50:

1. Orlando City MF Kaka (Brazil): $7.168 million

2. Toronto FC MF Sebastian Giovinco (Italy): $7.116 million

3. Toronto FC MF Michael Bradley (U.S.): $6.5 million

4. New York City FC MF Andrea Pirlo (Italy): $5.915 million

5. New York City FC F David Villa (Spain): $5.61 million

6. Los Angeles Galaxy F Giovani Dos Santos (Mexico): $5.5 million

7. Chicago Fire MF Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany): $5.4 million

8. Toronto FC F Jozy Altidore (U.S.): $4.875 million

9. Seattle Sounders F Clint Dempsey (U.S.): $3.892 million

10. Portland Timbers MF Diego Valeri (Argentina): $2.607 million

11. Colorado Rapids GK Tim Howard (U.S.): $2.475 million

12. Atlanta United MF Miguel Almiron (Paraguay): $2.297 million

13. New York City FC MF Maxi Moralez (Argentina): $2 million

14. Los Angeles Galaxy MF Romain Alessandrini (France): $1.999 million

15. Real Salt Lake F Yura Movsisyan (Armenia): $1.973 million

16. Chicago Fire F Nemanja Nikolic (Hungary): $1.906 million

17. Vancouver Whitecaps F Fredy Montero (Colombia): $1.8 million

18. Seattle Sounders MF Nicolas Lodeiro (Uruguay): $1.743 million

19. Portland Timbers F Fanendo Adi (Nigeria): $1.736 million

20. Colorado Rapids F Shkelzen Gashi (Albania): $1.668 million

21. New York Red Bulls F Bradley Wright-Phillips (England): $1.635 million

22. Philadelphia Union MF Alejandro Bedoya (U.S.): $1.197 million

23. Seattle Sounders MF Osvaldo Alonso (Cuba): $1.141 million

24. Portland Timbers MF Sebastian Blanco (Argentina): $1.075 million

25. Columbus Crew MF Federico Higuain (Argentina): $1.05 million

26. Colorado Rapids F Kevin Doyle (Ireland): $1.045 million

27. Atlanta United F Josef Martinez (Venezuela): $1.041 million

28. Portland Timbers F Lucas Melano (Argentina): $1.010 million

29. New England Revolution MF Xavier Kouassi (Ivory Coast): $891,000

30. Vancouver Whitecaps MF Matias Laba (Argentina): $886,000

31. Real Salt Lake MF Albert Rusnak (Czech Republic): $883,000

32. FC Dallas MF Mauro Diaz (Argentina): $881,000

33. Sporting Kansas City MF Roger Espinoza (Honduras): $850,000

34. Orlando City MF Antonio Nocerino (Italy): $850,000

35. Columbus Crew D Jonathan Mensah (Ghana): $844,000

36. Real Salt Lake MF Kyle Beckerman (U.S.): $825,000

37. Chicago Fire F David Accam (Ghana): $821,000

38. Philadelphia Union MF Maurice Edu (U.S.): $819,000

39. New England Revolution F Kei Kamara (Sierra Leone): $800,000

40. San Jose Earthquakes F Chris Wondolowski (U.S.): $800,000

41. San Jose Earthquakes F Simon Dawkins (England): $800,000

42. New York Red Bulls MF Sacha Kljestan (U.S.): $788,000

43. Orlando City F Giles Barnes (Jamaica): $781,000

44. FC Dallas MF Roland Lamah (Ivory Coast): $774,000

45. New York City FC MF Mix Diskerud (U.S.), on loan in Sweden: $773,000

46. Atlanta United F Hector Villalba (Argentina): $771,000

47. Sporting Kansas City D Matt Besler (U.S.): $758,000

48. Sporting Kansas City D Graham Zusi (U.S.): $757,000

49. FC Dallas MF Carlos Gruezo (Ecuador): $732,000

50. Atlanta United MF Carlos Carmona (Chile): $725,000