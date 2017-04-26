

Timmy Chandler takes the aerial route against Moenchengladbach’s Marvin Schulz. (Patrik Stollarz/AFP-Getty Images)

>> One American is through to the German Cup final. Another could join him today.

For the third time in five tournament matches Tuesday, Eintracht Frankfurt advanced on penalty kicks, outlasting Moenchengladbach, 7-6, after a 1-1 away draw. U.S. right back Timmy Chandler played all 120 minutes. Injured compatriot Fabian Johnson remained sidelined for Moenchengladbach.

In the May 27 final in Berlin, Frankfurt will face the winner of today’s semifinal between Bayern Munich and visiting Borussia Dortmund. American Christian Pulisic scored in the previous cup match, a 3-0 victory at third-tier Sportfreunde Lotte. Coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN, ESPN3.com and fuboTV. Three weeks ago, Bayern thrashed BVB in a Bundesliga clash, 4-1.

Meantime, Hertha Berlin defender John Brooks is sidelined indefinitely with a hip injury that could impact his availability for the U.S. World Cup qualifiers in about six weeks. Last month, he started against Honduras but didn’t travel to Panama because of illness.

>> The U.S. under-17s resume CONCACAF championship play today against Mexico. Both teams rolled to easy victories in their Group C openers. The teams crossed paths in the tunnel between matches. “Looking into their eyes, they’re looking back at us and it wasn’t very friendly,” U.S. goalkeeper Justin Garces said. “They were focused on their game, but you could tell there’s a lot of tension between us.”

Coverage begins at 6:30 ET on Univision Deportes, Univision Now, univisiondeportes.com and CONCACAF’s Facebook page.

Canada is out after just two matches, losing to Costa Rica and Cuba.

>> Three days after the epic Clasico, La Liga’s race to the finish continues today with Barcelona (75 points from 33 matches) hosting last-place Osasuna at 1:30 p.m. and Real Madrid (75 points from 32 matches) visiting 16th-place Deportivo de La Coruna at 3:30. Cristiano Ronaldo won’t play for Real, and Sergio Ramos is suspended. Both matches are available on beIN Sports (English and Spanish), beIN Sports Connect and fuboTV.

>> The 2016-17 CONCACAF Champions League culminates tonight with the second leg of the final between Mexico’s Pachuca and Tigres. The first leg, at Tigres, ended in a 1-1 draw. The Americans: Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca) and Jose Torres (Tigres). Univision Deportes will carry the match at 10 p.m. ET. Other viewing options: Univision Now, univisiondeportes.com, fuboTV and CONCACAF’s Twitter page. At stake: FIFA Club World Cup berth late this year.

>> United Soccer League, which was upgraded to second-division status this season, will launch a third division, starting in 2019. No details were revealed, but a lower tier would seem to be a good platform for future small markets and some MLS-operated teams that emphasize player development over commercial priorities and draw modest crowds.

>> Devastated by serious knee injuries, the Washington Spirit finally received a dose of good news (or less-bad news): Forward Katie Stengel did not tear an ACL, like four of her teammates over the past nine months. She suffered a bone bruise during the first half of the NWSL match at Orlando on Saturday and will miss at least one game. A week earlier, midfielder Joanna Lohman tore an ACL. Three others underwent surgery last fall. Washington (0-1-1) will host the Houston Dash (1-1-0) on Saturday night at Maryland SoccerPlex.