

(USSF)

No matter the age level, the competition or the setting, there’s always deep satisfaction for U.S. soccer in defeating Mexico. For the second time in two months Wednesday, an American junior squad knocked off the Mexicans in a CONCACAF championship.

In February, it was the under-20s. This time, it was the under-17s with a 4-3 victory in group play at the regional tournament in Panama.

Josh Sargent (O’Fallon, Mo.) scored twice in the first half, including an unbelievable solo effort, and Blaine Ferri (Southlake, Tex.) and Ayo Akinola (U.S.-Canadian dual citizen) had one apiece as the Americans (2-0-0, +6 goal differential) defeated Mexico in World Cup qualifying for the first time. Sargent and Ferri had one assist each. They’ll conclude the group stage Saturday against last-place El Salvador.

The U.S. squad features 11 players with MLS ties: Chris Durkin* (D.C. United), Ayo Akinola* (Toronto FC), Christopher Gloster* (New York Red Bulls), Jaylin Lindsey* (Sporting Kansas City), James Sands* (New York City FC), Taylor Booth (Real Salt Lake), Christopher Goslin* (Atlanta United), Adrian Villegas (Portland Timbers), Andrew Carleton* (Atlanta), Zyen Jones (Atlanta) and Bryan Reynolds (FC Dallas).

*started vs. Mexico

Sargent’s first goal:

Sargent’s second goal:

Ferri’s goal:

Akindola’s goal: