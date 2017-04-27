

After downing Bayern Munich, Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund will attempt to win the German Cup after settling for second three consecutive years. (Michael Dalder/Reuters)

>> Not often does an American play for a trophy in Europe. On May 27, two will face one another in the German Cup final.

Teenager Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund booked a place Wednesday with a 3-2 semifinal victory at Bayern Munich, coming from behind to earn its fourth consecutive berth in Germany’s second-most important competition behind the Bundesliga race (Bayern’s going to win that one). BVB lost in the final the previous three years.

Next month’s opponent: Eintracht Frankfurt, which won at Moenchengladbach on penalty kicks Tuesday. U.S. defender Timmy Chandler starts on the right side for Eintracht; he played 120 minutes Tuesday.

Pulisic’s father tweeted after his son played the last 10-plus minutes:

Congrats bvb…. off to final… no beer CP pic.twitter.com/wQJR3TkPBU — Mark Pulisic (@MarkPulisic) April 26, 2017

Other Americans have celebrated in the past. In 1991, John Harkes won the English League Cup as Sheffield Wednesday upset Manchester United at Wembley. Two years later, Harkes scored in the final, but Wednesday fell to Arsenal, 2-1. Also in 1993, Harkes and Wednesday advanced to the FA Cup final before losing to Arsenal in extra time of a replay after a draw in the first attempt.

Kasey Keller won the League Cup with Leicester City in 1997 and Brad Friedel won it with Blackburn Rovers five years later. Tim Howard started in Manchester United’s triumph over Millwall in the 2004 FA Cup final.

Jovan Kirovski was a member of the Dortmund side that won the 1996-97 UEFA Champions League title. Later that year, he entered in the 80th minute of a 3-1 victory over Cruzeiro in the Intercontinental Cup final in Toyko (predecessor to the FIFA Club World Cup).

>> The appearance in the German Cup final will delay Pulisic’s arrival at U.S. national team training camp, which opens May 28 in the Denver area. Chandler is in Bruce Arena’s player pool as well but wasn’t summoned for the World Cup qualifiers in March.

Pulisic will probably need a few days off before beginning U.S. workouts in the Denver area. However, with altitude training a big part of preparations for the World Cup qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago on June 8 in Commerce City, Colo., and at Mexico three days later, the U.S. staff will want to get him into the thin air as soon as possible.

>> Speaking of trophies, U.S. defender Omar Gonzalez has won yet another one as Pachuca defeated visiting Tigres, 1-0, for a 2-1 aggregate victory in the CONCACAF Champions League finals. Gonzalez has also won an NCAA title at Maryland, three MLS Cups with the Los Angeles Galaxy, two Supporters’ Shields with the Galaxy and the 2016 Liga MX Clausura crown with Pachuca.

The CONCACAF title secures a ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup late this year in the United Arab Emirates.

The Texas native played 90 minutes Wednesday. American midfielder Jose Torres was in the 18 for Tigres but did not play. Torres has won several titles during his 11-year career in Mexico (Pachuca and Tigres). Ventura Alvarado won two Champions League trophies with Club America. Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro won Copa MX last year.

>> In England, Brad Guzan made his third consecutive start as relegation-threatened Middlesbrough defeated last-place Sunderland, 1-0. The American goalkeeper is 2-2-2 in Premier League matches this season; in the other league matches, Middlesbrough is 3-15-10. Guzan is moving to Atlanta United this summer.

>> Barcelona’s 7-1 romp over Osasuna included two goals apiece by Lionel Messi, Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer and one by defender Javier Mascherano — which is notable because it was his first in a Barca jersey in all competitions since joining the club almost seven years ago (319 appearances).

“At first, I tried to get out of it but under pressure from my teammates and the crowd I decided to take it on,” the Argentine said. “It would have been a fun moment to remember in years to come had I missed it. I wasn’t sure about it at all but it was difficult to say no to my teammates.”

>> Barcelona and Real Madrid remain even atop La Liga with 78 points apiece. Real, though, has played one fewer match.

The remaining schedules (current place in table in parentheses):

Barcelona: at Espanyol (9), vs. Villarreal (5), at Las Palmas (13), vs. Eibar (8).

Real Madrid: vs. Valencia (12), at Granada (19), vs. Sevilla (4), at Malaga (14), at Celta Vigo (10).

>> The United States is not going to the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer (Mexico will represent CONCACAF), but three American match officials are: Mark Geiger as a referee, Charles Morgante as an assistant referee and Jair Marrufo as a video assistant referee. [complete list]

>> The Portland Timbers unveiled plans to expand their stadium by 4,000 seats using private money — and it’s an impressive rendering. Providence Park currently holds 21,144.