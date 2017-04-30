Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.
ENGLAND
Premier League
Stoke City defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 90 minutes in 0-0 draw with West Ham
Middlesbrough goalkeeper Brad Guzan: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Manchester City (will join Atlanta United this summer)
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth (relegated)
Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Arsenal
Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde: no U23 match
West Brom defender Daniel Barbir: no U23 match
Women’s Super League
Manchester City midfielder Carli Lloyd: played 90 minutes (goal in 57th) in 1-0 victory at Olympique Lyonnais in UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinal second leg (3-2 aggregate defeat)
Chelsea forward Crystal Dunn: played 90 (goal in 74th, assist) in 6-0 victory over Yeovil Town
Arsenal midfielder Heather O’Reilly: played 90 in 0-0 draw at Sunderland
Sunderland forward Beverly Leon: played 66
Championship
Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 90 minutes in 2-0 victory at Cardiff City
Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Brentford
Reading midfielder Danny Williams: entered in the 60th in 1-0 victory over Wigan
Nottingham Forest defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at QPR
Nottingham Forest midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: not in the 18
Reading forward Andrija Novakovich: did not play in U23s’ 4-1 victory over Norwich City
Fulham midfielder Luca De La Torre: no U23 match
Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: no U23 match
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder James Murphy: no U23 match
League One
Scunthorpe midfielder Duane Holmes: played 90 minutes (assist) in 3-1 victory over Coventry City
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Rangers midfielder Emerson Hyndman, on loan from Bournemouth: played 57 minutes in 5-1 defeat to Celtic
Hearts midfielder Perry Kitchen: in the 18 but did not play in 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle
Hearts forward Bjorn Johnsen: entered in the 79th
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic: played 90 minutes in 0-0 draw with Cologne
Moenchengladbach midfielder Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 (injury rehab) for 2-1 victory at Mainz
Hertha Berlin defender John Brooks: not in the 18 (thigh injury) for 2-0 defeat at Werder Bremen
Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: in the 18 but did not play
Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: played 90 in 4-0 defeat at Augsburg
Darmstadt forward Terrence Boyd: not in the 18 for 3-0 victory over Freiburg
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Hoffenheim
Ingolstadt midfielder Alfredo Morales: played 86 (second yellow; red card) in 0-0 draw at RB Leipzig
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Junior Flores: did not play in BVB II’s 0-0 draw at Verl
Schalke forward Haji Wright: youth squad
Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie: youth squad
Wolfsburg winger McKinzie Gaines: youth squad
2 Bundesliga
Stuttgart forward Julian Green: in the 18 but did not play in 3-2 victory at Nurnberg
Bochum midfielder Russell Canouse, on loan from Hoffenheim: in the 18 but did not play in 4-2 victory over Dynamo Dresden
Sandhausen forward Andrew Wooten: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Union Berlin
Fortuna Duesseldorf forward Jerome Kiesewetter: entered in the 76th in 1-0 defeat at Hannover
Fortuna Duesseldorf goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg: did not play in Fortuna II’s 2-0 victory over Wattenscheid
Stuttgart midfielder Joel Soñora: did not play in Stuttgart II’s 4-0 victory at Kassel
3 Liga
Sonnenhof midfielder Joe Gyau: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw with Werder Bremen II
Sonnenhof goalkeeper David Yelldell: in the 18 but did not play
Sonnenhof midfielder Mario Rodriguez: not in the 18
FSV Frankfurt defender Shawn Barry: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Mainz II
Duisburg defender Mael Corboz: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Aalen
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 74 minutes in 3-0 defeat to Holstein Kiel
Osnabrueck forward Robert Kristo: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw at Sportfreunde Lotte
FRANCE
Feminine Division I
Olympique Lyonnais forward Alex Morgan: played the last 45 minutes in 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinal second leg (3-2 aggregate victory)
BELGIUM
First Division A
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: vs. Zulte-Waregem on Monday
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Vitesse defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 minutes in 2-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar in Dutch Cup final
Groningen defender Desevio Payne: no match
Eerste Divisie
VVV Venlo midfielder Gedion Zelalem, on loan from Arsenal: played the first 45 minutes in 4-1 defeat to Ajax II (promoted)
NAC Breda defender Shane O’Neill: played 90 in 4-1 victory over Oss
SPAIN
Primera Division
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: B squad
Las Palmas midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: youth squad
ITALY
Serie A
Fiorentina midfielder Joshua Perez: youth squad
DENMARK
Superliga
Silkeborg forward Rubio Rubin: vs. Aarhus on Monday
Viborg midfielder George Fochive: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw with Aalborg
Horsens goalkeeper Steve Clark: played 90 minutes in 2-1 defeat at OB
Horsens midfielder Conor O’Brien: played 73
Aalborg goalkeeper Mike Lansing: joining club this summer
SWITZERLAND
Super League
Vaduz midfielder Caleb Stanko, on loan from Freiburg: played 90 minutes in 3-1 victory at Lausanne Sport
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
IFK Goteborg midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from New York City FC: at Hacken on Tuesday
Sirius goalkeeper Josh Wicks: vs. Jonkopings Sodra on Monday
Sundsvall midfielder Romain Gall: entered in the 85th minute in 0-0 draw at AIK
Orebro defender Brendan Hines-Ike: at Malmo on Monday
NORWAY
Eliteserien
Brann goalkeeper Alex Horwath: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw with Viking
Lillestrom defender Stefan Antonijevic: entered in 90th minute in 1-0 victory at Sogndal
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: entered in the 87th minute in 2-1 defeat to Hapoel Beer Sheva
MEXICO
Liga MX
Pachuca defender Omar Gonzalez: played 90 minutes in 2-2 draw with Cruz Azul
Santos Laguna defender Jorge Villafaña: played 90 in 2-2 draw at Chiapas
Santos Laguna defender Ventura Alvarado: not in the 18
Tijuana midfielder Joe Corona: played 70 in 3-0 defeat at Tigres
Tijuana midfielder Paul Arriola: played 59
Tijuana defender Michael Orozco: played first eight minutes (injured)
Tijuana forward Amando Moreno: in the 18 but did not play
Tigres midfielder Jose Torres: not in the 18
Queretaro defender Jonathan Bornstein: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory at Toluca
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Chivas
Monterrey defender Edgar Castillo: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat at Veracruz
Veracruz midfielder Marco Vidal: not in the 18