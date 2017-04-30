

Vitesse celebrates 2-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar in Rotterdam. (Outolaf Kraak/AFP-Getty Images)

Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.

ENGLAND

Premier League

Stoke City defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 90 minutes in 0-0 draw with West Ham

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Brad Guzan: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Manchester City (will join Atlanta United this summer)

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth (relegated)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Arsenal

Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde: no U23 match

West Brom defender Daniel Barbir: no U23 match

Women’s Super League

Manchester City midfielder Carli Lloyd: played 90 minutes (goal in 57th) in 1-0 victory at Olympique Lyonnais in UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinal second leg (3-2 aggregate defeat)

Chelsea forward Crystal Dunn: played 90 (goal in 74th, assist) in 6-0 victory over Yeovil Town

Arsenal midfielder Heather O’Reilly: played 90 in 0-0 draw at Sunderland

Sunderland forward Beverly Leon: played 66

Championship

Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 90 minutes in 2-0 victory at Cardiff City

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Brentford

Reading midfielder Danny Williams: entered in the 60th in 1-0 victory over Wigan

Nottingham Forest defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at QPR

Nottingham Forest midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: not in the 18

Reading forward Andrija Novakovich: did not play in U23s’ 4-1 victory over Norwich City

Fulham midfielder Luca De La Torre: no U23 match

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: no U23 match

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder James Murphy: no U23 match

League One

Scunthorpe midfielder Duane Holmes: played 90 minutes (assist) in 3-1 victory over Coventry City

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Rangers midfielder Emerson Hyndman, on loan from Bournemouth: played 57 minutes in 5-1 defeat to Celtic

Hearts midfielder Perry Kitchen: in the 18 but did not play in 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle

Hearts forward Bjorn Johnsen: entered in the 79th

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic: played 90 minutes in 0-0 draw with Cologne

Moenchengladbach midfielder Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 (injury rehab) for 2-1 victory at Mainz

Hertha Berlin defender John Brooks: not in the 18 (thigh injury) for 2-0 defeat at Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: in the 18 but did not play

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: played 90 in 4-0 defeat at Augsburg

Darmstadt forward Terrence Boyd: not in the 18 for 3-0 victory over Freiburg

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Hoffenheim

Ingolstadt midfielder Alfredo Morales: played 86 (second yellow; red card) in 0-0 draw at RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Junior Flores: did not play in BVB II’s 0-0 draw at Verl

Schalke forward Haji Wright: youth squad

Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie: youth squad

Wolfsburg winger McKinzie Gaines: youth squad

2 Bundesliga

Stuttgart forward Julian Green: in the 18 but did not play in 3-2 victory at Nurnberg

Bochum midfielder Russell Canouse, on loan from Hoffenheim: in the 18 but did not play in 4-2 victory over Dynamo Dresden

Sandhausen forward Andrew Wooten: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Union Berlin

Fortuna Duesseldorf forward Jerome Kiesewetter: entered in the 76th in 1-0 defeat at Hannover

Fortuna Duesseldorf goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg: did not play in Fortuna II’s 2-0 victory over Wattenscheid

Stuttgart midfielder Joel Soñora: did not play in Stuttgart II’s 4-0 victory at Kassel

3 Liga

Sonnenhof midfielder Joe Gyau: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw with Werder Bremen II

Sonnenhof goalkeeper David Yelldell: in the 18 but did not play

Sonnenhof midfielder Mario Rodriguez: not in the 18

FSV Frankfurt defender Shawn Barry: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Mainz II

Duisburg defender Mael Corboz: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Aalen

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 74 minutes in 3-0 defeat to Holstein Kiel

Osnabrueck forward Robert Kristo: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw at Sportfreunde Lotte

FRANCE

Feminine Division I

Olympique Lyonnais forward Alex Morgan: played the last 45 minutes in 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinal second leg (3-2 aggregate victory)

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: vs. Zulte-Waregem on Monday

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Vitesse defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 minutes in 2-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar in Dutch Cup final

Groningen defender Desevio Payne: no match

Eerste Divisie

VVV Venlo midfielder Gedion Zelalem, on loan from Arsenal: played the first 45 minutes in 4-1 defeat to Ajax II (promoted)

NAC Breda defender Shane O’Neill: played 90 in 4-1 victory over Oss

SPAIN

Primera Division

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: B squad

Las Palmas midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: youth squad

ITALY

Serie A

Fiorentina midfielder Joshua Perez: youth squad

DENMARK

Superliga

Silkeborg forward Rubio Rubin: vs. Aarhus on Monday

Viborg midfielder George Fochive: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw with Aalborg

Horsens goalkeeper Steve Clark: played 90 minutes in 2-1 defeat at OB

Horsens midfielder Conor O’Brien: played 73

Aalborg goalkeeper Mike Lansing: joining club this summer

SWITZERLAND

Super League

Vaduz midfielder Caleb Stanko, on loan from Freiburg: played 90 minutes in 3-1 victory at Lausanne Sport

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

IFK Goteborg midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from New York City FC: at Hacken on Tuesday

Sirius goalkeeper Josh Wicks: vs. Jonkopings Sodra on Monday

Sundsvall midfielder Romain Gall: entered in the 85th minute in 0-0 draw at AIK

Orebro defender Brendan Hines-Ike: at Malmo on Monday

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Brann goalkeeper Alex Horwath: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw with Viking

Lillestrom defender Stefan Antonijevic: entered in 90th minute in 1-0 victory at Sogndal

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: entered in the 87th minute in 2-1 defeat to Hapoel Beer Sheva

MEXICO

Liga MX

Pachuca defender Omar Gonzalez: played 90 minutes in 2-2 draw with Cruz Azul

Santos Laguna defender Jorge Villafaña: played 90 in 2-2 draw at Chiapas

Santos Laguna defender Ventura Alvarado: not in the 18

Tijuana midfielder Joe Corona: played 70 in 3-0 defeat at Tigres

Tijuana midfielder Paul Arriola: played 59

Tijuana defender Michael Orozco: played first eight minutes (injured)

Tijuana forward Amando Moreno: in the 18 but did not play

Tigres midfielder Jose Torres: not in the 18

Queretaro defender Jonathan Bornstein: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory at Toluca

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Chivas

Monterrey defender Edgar Castillo: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat at Veracruz

Veracruz midfielder Marco Vidal: not in the 18