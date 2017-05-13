

Mallory Pugh, right, keeps eye on ball during friendly against Russia last month. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Mallory Pugh has agreed to play in the National Women’s Soccer League, clearing the way for her to join the Washington Spirit, the Insider learned early Saturday.

The 19-year-old attacker, who scored in the Olympics last year, skipped college soccer altogether in order to pursue a pro career.

The Spirit was expected to select Pugh with the top pick in the league’s distribution ranking order. It’s unclear whether that privately conducted procedure has already occurred. If everything falls into place, she would likely report to the team next week and make her debut next Saturday against FC Kansas City at Maryland SoccerPlex.

League spokesman Patrick Donnelly did not respond to requests for comment on the Pugh situation. Neither Spirit officials nor Pugh’s agent, Richard Motzkin, have commented on the matter.

Washington made a series of trades during the offseason to move into the top slot of the ranking order, which is used when a U.S. or Canadian national team player, whose contract is subsidized by their respective federation, joins the league.

Pugh, a Colorado native, rocketed into national team prominence last year and started in the Olympics. She sat out her freshman season at UCLA last fall in order to play in the Under-20 World Cup, then last month withdrew from the university before ever playing an official match.

Pugh’s first choice was to play for the Portland Thorns, who feature five of her U.S. teammates and boast the largest fan support in the league. However, Portland would’ve had to make a major trade offer — perhaps two national team players and other assets — in order to jump to the top of the distribution ranking order. No formal offers from the Thorns or any other team have been extended, sources said.

Still, Pugh was reluctant about playing for Washington because of the Spirit’s reputation as a bad place for players. Despite advancing to the championship game last year, several players grumbled about how the organization operated. After the season, captain Ali Krieger was traded to Orlando, 2015 NWSL MVP Crystal Dunn signed with English club Chelsea (although she might rejoin the Spirit next year) and others departed for various reasons.

Jim Gabarra, Washington’s coach and general manager, met Pugh last week in Los Angeles to address concerns about joining the Spirit. U.S. Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati was also deeply involved in the process, even as he attended FIFA meetings in Bahrain this week and made the case for the United States, Mexico and Canada hosting the 2026 men’s World Cup.

Pugh playing overseas would have been a blow to both the league and the USSF, which underwrites the NWSL by covering the salaries of U.S. national team players and administering the 10-team circuit. The Canadian federation covers the salaries of its high-profile players in the NWSL.

This year, aside from Dunn’s departure, superstars Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan decided to skip the first half of the season in order to play for Manchester City and Olympique Lyonnais, respectively.

In order to play in the NWSL, Pugh, as a national team regular, first had to sign with the USSF. Her contract covers both national team and NWSL service. She is regarded as one of the top young talents in U.S. history and a key figure ahead of the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Olympics.