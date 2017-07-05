

Kenny Saief, left, made his U.S. debut Saturday against Ghana, entering in the 71st minute. (CJ Gunther/EPA)

U.S. Coach Bruce Arena almost made it to the start of the CONCACAF Gold Cup without an injury issue. Alas, newcomer Kenny Saief suffered a groin injury, prompting Arena to summon Philadelphia Union attacker Chris Pontius from the 40-man preliminary roster.

Pontius (two caps) will report to the national team following the Union’s MLS match Thursday against Sporting Kansas City. He has recorded six assists this season.

[USMNT Gold Cup roster]

Saief, a left-sided attacker from Belgian club Gent, was in his first U.S. camp after FIFA approved his application for a one-time switch to the U.S. program from Israel’s. He made his debut Saturday as a second-half substitute during a 2-1 friendly victory over Ghana in East Hartford, Conn.

Gold Cup teams are allowed to make roster changes in the group stage for certified injuries up to 24 hours before their opener. The Americans will face Panama on Saturday in Nashville (4:30 p.m. ET, Fox national network).

Six additional roster changes, for any reason, are permitted after the group stage. Arena said he’ll wait to see how the unit and individuals perform, as well as evaluate fitness and injuries, before deciding whether to swap players. However, he seems likely to call internationally seasoned players, such as Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore, for the knockout matches.

Jurgen Klinsmann made four post-group changes in 2013 and three in 2015.

>> Two defensive midfielders from the U.S. player pool are on the move: Perry Kitchen went from Scotland’s Hearts to Denmark’s Randers and Danny Williams jumped from English second-tier Reading to Premier League newcomer Huddersfield Town.

Kitchen, 25, launched his pro career with D.C. United before turning down a formal offer from the MLS side in December 2015. He had a year left on his contract at Hearts, but after falling out of favor in the spring, he was certain to move this summer. Randers will open the season July 15 at Sonderjyske.

Williams, 28, let his contract with Reading expire after this past season, ending a four-year stay with the Royals (119 league starts, 13 goals). He signed a two-year deal with Huddersfield, which is coached by a fellow German American, David Wagner. Huddersfield defeated Reading in the promotion playoff in late May.

>> Striker Andrija Novakovich, who scored eight goals in 19 appearances for Reading’s under-23s last season, signed a new two-year deal with the Royals and will play on loan this season at Telstar, a second-tier Dutch club.

>> Will D.C. United share Audi Field with a rugby team? The Scotsman is reporting such an arrangement is in the works. The Guinness Pro12 season runs from September through May.

“There is mutual interest, but we are in early talks,” United executive Mike Schoenbrun told the Insider. “We will continue discussing throughout the summer and we will see where it lands.”

While United will become the anchor tenant when Audi Field opens next summer, the MLS organization has said all along that the venue would host many events, such as international soccer, college soccer, college football, lacrosse, rugby, high school sports and concerts. There’s also speculation that the NWSL’s Washington Spirit (currently based at Maryland SoccerPlex) could end up playing there sometime in the future.

>> The USSF’s Development Academy playoffs enter the quarterfinal stage Thursday-Friday with MLS teams filling all but four of the 16 slots in the U-16 and U-18 competitions. The exceptions: Bethesda SC (Maryland) in the junior group and Crossfire Premier (Seattle), Texans SC Houston and Real So Cal in the senior group.