

Landon Donovan, right, with Stu Holden, left, and John Strong. (Fox Sports)

NASHVILLE — Landon Donovan, the former U.S. national team superstar, arrived in Music City on Friday to join his Fox Sports colleagues ahead of the U.S. Gold Cup opener against Panama on Saturday at Nissan Stadium. Coverage on Fox’s national network will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET, with kickoff about 20 minutes later.

After the U.S. team’s training session inside the NFL venue, Donovan agreed to sit down with the Insider and chat about a variety of subjects.

You’ve been active in San Diego’s efforts to land an MLS expansion team, but the campaign has hit a roadblock. How optimistic are you about it getting back on track and beating out more than 10 other candidates for four slots?

Less than 50 percent at this point, but probably a little more optimistic than I would have been initially because of other cities still having some issues and the league probably wanting to make sure they get it right. If they have nine viable options, they’re probably going to make the choice. If they have four viable options and they think a couple other cities can provide something, maybe they wait. It’s out of our control now, and now we have to hope.

What do you think of Nashville as an expansion candidate?

I actually think it’s really good. As much as I shouldn’t say that, I just think the crowd and energy and atmosphere that has been created here in the games I’ve seen and played here have been terrific. They seem to have a good ownership group and are checking off the boxes, slowly but surely. I really do think this would be a very good market.

Looking at the U.S. roster for this Gold Cup, which players are you keeping a particular eye on?

I’ll start by saying I genuinely believe everyone here has a real chance to make the roster, either for a qualifier or the World Cup. Bruce Arena told us this morning there are at least 40 guys in the pool he’s looking at going forward – and that could grow. I believe everyone will get a chance to play and show themselves [in the Gold Cup]. That said, Kellyn Acosta has certainly shot up the list in a lot of people’s eyes. Guys like Kelyn Rowe will likely play a second game in a row [after starting in the friendly against Ghana last weekend]. Assuming Dom [Dwyer] continues playing well, there’s no reason why he can’t make a jump. [Paul] Arriola and [Joe] Corona are starting to make an impression. Maybe a guy like [Eric] Lichaj who hasn’t been in and is playing consistently at a high level can show well. Dax [McCarty] is another one: He’s someone you can depend on, he’s good in the locker room, you don’t have to worry about him if you throw him into a game. Those are all attributes Bruce loves in players. There are a number of players here who have a lot to gain.

This tournament has no bearing on the World Cup and doesn’t carry automatic qualification to the next Confederations Cup. You always want to win a tournament, but does the United States need to win it, especially after the failure two years ago and the World Cup campaign at full speed?

In the big picture, when it’s all said and done, the only thing that matters is qualifying for the World Cup. So that has to be priority number one, and Bruce has said as much. That said, the best way to show well as a team and individually is to do well in every competition. So if they go crashing out of this tournament early, it’s a black mark on everyone. It is important to win – it’s what they do for a living; they compete – but the goal for Bruce has to be: Who am I looking at that can make a difference in the real games?

Clint Dempsey isn’t involved in the Gold Cup group stage, but he’ll return either later in this tournament or for the next set of qualifiers. How do you feel about him being on the brink of tying – and breaking — your U.S. men’s scoring record?

My ego as a competitor, as an athlete, says: ‘Shoot, I hope it doesn’t happen.’ As a human being, and someone who knows how much Clint has overcome to get to this point, I say: ‘I hope he breaks it.’ If he does, he deserves it. You can’t say he didn’t earn it in every way. I think it’s inevitable, and I honestly don’t give it thought, but I hope it happens at some point. And hopefully I get to call it [on a broadcast]. That would be pretty cool.

Clint had a little spat with Bruce on the sideline in Denver after he was substituted. Did you ever have those moments with Bruce on the national team or L.A. Galaxy?

Yes, but it was usually behind closed doors. He rarely took me off the field, and if he did, I deserved it. So I understood there was a reason. Clint is the ultimate competitor: If you take him off, he’s going to be pissed. Bruce knew that when he took him off. But in the end, Bruce is a professional, Clint is a professional and you get over it. Clint, in my opinion, is still a guy this team needs.

Do you see differences in body language, attitudes, confidence and performance now under Bruce compared to last year under Jurgen Klinsmann?

Oh, yeah. I think that’s been evident to everybody. What’s good about this arena – no pun intended – for Bruce is the guys who come in here are going to compete to the death because this is such an incredible opportunity. So his ability to make them feel comfortable and loose and relaxed and show their personality on the field and off the field helps a lot because it can be a real intense environment. What was happening before is guys were really tense and uptight, and in a lot of ways, Jurgen would tighten that screw even a little bit more. You could see it on the field: Guys were a little bit anxious. Bruce has this incredible ability to make people relax and enjoy themselves. When they get on the field, they are going to be ultra-competitive and wound up. So he allows them to take their foot off the gas off the field. You can see it in every way in everyone’s body language. They are different coaching styles, right? But in this environment, in this culture of soccer, in my opinion it works best to let guys do their thing, show their personalities and relax a little bit.

Are you enjoying the broadcast work?

I am. I love it because of the group I’m with. It’s like with anything, right, when you are around good people? I realized early it’s not as easy as I thought. There is so much to learn. The preparation is huge. I’m big on preparation anyway, so that part helped me. But John Strong and Stu Holden are like grizzly bears. They just came back from the Confederations Cup in Russia and they are now on the Gold Cup. I am constantly trying to keep pace. I need that as a person. I need to be pushed and pushed. They are constantly pushing me. I know if I show up tomorrow and I’m not good, it drags everyone down. That pressure fuels me to say, ‘I better be good tomorrow.’ And I like that.

What was your initial reaction when Fox came to you and said they wanted you to play a big role this year and perhaps next year?