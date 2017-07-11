

(USOC)

It’s been a tumultuous summer in San Jose, what with the shock firing of Dominic Kinnear, an almost fatal accident involving a young player and a mediocre league record. A U.S. Open Cup run, though, has brightened the Earthquakes’ 2017 outlook.

On Monday, they defeated their archrival, the Los Angeles Galaxy, for the second time in two weeks, 3-2, before 14,560 at Avaya Stadium to secure a semifinal slot in the 103-year-old tournament.

Chris Wondolowski scored twice while wearing No. 38 instead of his usual No. 8. He was honoring teammate Matheus Silva, a 20-year-old Brazilian defender who nearly drowned in a July 4 incident at Lake Tahoe. He came out of a coma three days later and is recovering.

“Matheus means a lot to this team,” Wondolowski said. “He’s such a genuinely happy person and good person.”

Wondo’s goals:

The Earthquakes will face Sporting Kansas City or FC Dallas in the semifinals next month. Those clubs meet tonight at Kansas City (8:30 p.m. ET, live stream on ussoccer.com).

The other quarterfinals feature FC Cincinnati at Miami FC on Wednesday in a battle of second-division teams, and the New York Red Bulls visiting the New England Revolution on Thursday at Harvard University.

>> Might there be a prearranged plan in the works for Tim Howard to replace Brad Guzan as Bruce Arena’s first-choice goalkeeper after the CONCACAF Gold Cup’s group stage (assuming the Americans advance)? It would make some sense because, with MLS’s summer transfer window now open, Guzan is finally eligible to play for Atlanta United after leaving Middlesbrough in May. The expansion side is off until July 21 at Orlando City.

Asked whether there have been discussions about the goalkeeping corps for the knockout stage, Guzan told the Insider: “Communication has been very good, so I will leave it at that. There have been conversations and everyone is on the same page, and that’s the most important thing.”

Not selected for the initial U.S. roster, Howard was able to stay with the Colorado Rapids for two league matches and a U.S. Open Cup game. If summoned by Arena, Howard would probably miss only one league match.

Quarterfinal teams are allowed to make as many as six roster chances after the group stage. Another goalkeeping wrinkle: FC Dallas’s Jesse Gonzalez is eligible for selection after receiving FIFA approval for a one-time switch to join the U.S. program from Mexico’s. The ruling came after the initial roster deadline. Gonzalez’s call-up would come at the expense of one of the current back-ups, D.C. United’s Bill Hamid or New York City FC’s Sean Johnson.

>> Another U.S. goalkeeper on the rise: Jonathan Klinsmann, Jurgen Klinsmann’s son from the University of California who started at the Under-20 World Cup this year, has signed with Hertha Berlin.

>> D.C. United officials told the Insider they are in talks to acquire Bruno Miranda, a 19-year-old Bolivian forward from Universidad de Chile. Contrary to various reports, a deal has not been finalized.

Miranda played in the South American under-20 championship in January, scoring against Peru. Two months later, he made a late appearance for the national team against Argentina in a World Cup qualifier. Last month, Miranda started and played 45 minutes in a friendly against Nicaragua.

>> Ghana national team coach Kwesi Appiah is scheduled to attend United training this week and observe four players with ties to the country: Lloyd Sam, Kofi Opare, Patrick Nyarko and Chris Odoi-Atsem. Appiah, reappointed in April, is eager to expand the general player pool. On the scouting mission, he is working with former Ghana defender Joe Addo, a George Mason University star who played in MLS from 1999 to 2003.

Sam (one cap) is an Englishman with Ghanaian roots. Opare is a Canadian-American defender who was born in Ghana. Nyarko (one cap) left Ghana to attend Virginia Tech. Odoi-Atsem, a rookie defender from DeMatha High School and the University of Maryland, is an American with Ghanaian family ties.

Appiah’s Black Stars recently played friendlies against Mexico and the United States in Houston and East Hartford, Conn., respectively.

>> All 31 matches of the Women’s European Championship will be available for viewing on ESPN3.com and the WatchESPN app, with the Aug. 6 final also appearing on ESPNU. The competition will begin this Sunday with host Netherlands facing Norway and Denmark playing Belgium. Germany, France and England are the favorites. [Full schedule]