

Christian Pulisic, second from right, and Borussia Dortmund teammates listen to Manager Peter Bosz during training session at Wembley on Tuesday. (Glyn Kirk/AFP-Getty Images)

Christian Pulisic, the only U.S. national team player in the UEFA Champions League group stage, joins Borussia Dortmund in London on Wednesday for the start of the Group H campaign against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.

FS1 will carry the match, starting at 2:45 p.m. ET. Live streams: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV, Fox Soccer Match Pass.

Last season in the Champions League, the 18-year-old attacker appeared in 10 matches with six starts and one goal (against Benfica).

>> Other Americans abroad Wednesday:

Tim Ream for Fulham vs. Hull City

Edgar Castillo and Jonathan Gonzalez for Monterrey vs. Pumas in Copa MX (9:30 p.m., Univision Deportes, fuboTV, univisiondeportes.com)

Jorge Villafaña and Ventura Alvarado for Santos Laguna at Juarez in Copa MX (10 p.m., ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, WatchESPN)

>> Americans abroad Tuesday:

Omar Gonzalez scored the go-ahead goal in the 69th minute as Pachuca defeated second-flight Cimarrones, 2-1, in Copa MX.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, a 19-year-old defender on loan from Spurs, scored in the 33rd minute in Sheffield United’s 1-0 victory at Bolton in England’s second flight.

Here's Cameron Carter-Vickers' game-winning GOAL in his Sheffield United debut (1-0 W @ Bolton)

pic.twitter.com/NJG7xtdz4R#USMNT⚽️ — Roderick MacNeil (@rodmacneil) September 13, 2017

Timothy Weah, a 17-year-old attacker whose father George was FIFA’s 1995 world player of the year, scored the go-ahead goal in the 66th minute in PSG U19s’ 3-2 victory over Celtic in the UEFA Youth League.

American Timothy Weah scores for PSG vs Celtic in UEFA Youth League https://t.co/yFnaGA0O5d — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) September 12, 2017

Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading, scored in the 31st minute in Telstar’s 2-2 draw at AZ II in the Dutch second division.

Eric Lichaj was in the 18 but did not play in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 victory at Sunderland in England’s second tier.

Lynden Gooch entered in the 71st for Sunderland.

>> If the U.S. national team is not relegated to a World Cup qualifying playoff in November, the Americans will probably play two friendlies during the FIFA window Nov. 6-14, probably abroad. Potential opponents won’t come into view until after the October qualifiers as playoff matchups in Europe and elsewhere are sorted out.

>> Where would the United States play the home leg of a November playoff against Asia’s fifth-place finisher? No word yet. Travel would factor into the decision: The Americans would have to fly across the Pacific for the second leg at Australia or against Syria, which, because of safety issues, has been playing home matches in Malaysia. Presumably, the U.S. team would set up camp — and play the home leg — on the West Coast.

>> D.C. promoters are eyeing a friendly at RFK Stadium on Nov. 11 between El Salvador and either Peru or Bolivia. Peru is currently fourth in the South American qualifying table; the fifth-place side will enter a playoff against New Zealand during that November window.

>> Gordon Wild scored twice in the second half to increase his season total to five and Eli Crognale, brother of Columbus Crew homegrown Alex Crognale, added a late goal as third-ranked Maryland defeated Rutgers, 3-0, in a Big Ten match in College Park. The Terrapins (5-0-1, 1-0-1) have registered three consecutive clean sheets. They outshot the Scarlet Knights 25-3. Maryland will visit Penn State on Sunday.

>> Raheem Taylor-Parkes scored his first career goal and Sergi Nus deposited a late penalty kick as No. 12 Virginia defeated visiting Marquette, 2-0. The Cavaliers (4-0-1) will visit Virginia Tech for an ACC clash Friday.