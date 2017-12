DeAndre Yedlin, right, and West Ham’s Arthur Masuaku vie for ball during Newcastle’s 3-2 away victory. (Ian Kington/AFP-Getty Images)

Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.

ENGLAND

Premier League

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 90 minutes in 3-2 victory at West Ham

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Southampton

Stoke City defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 90 in 3-1 victory over West Brom

Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman: in the 18 but did not play in 4-0 defeat at Manchester City

Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott (age 19): U23s winter break

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 18): U23s winter break

Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde (age 19): U23s winter break

Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem (age 20): close to returning from major knee injury

Women’s Super League

Chelsea forward Crystal Dunn: winter break

Liverpool defender Satara Murray: winter break

Arsenal midfielder Heather O’Reilly: winter break

Sunderland midfielder Zaneta Wyne: winter break

Sunderland forward Beverly Leon: winter break

Championship

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 minutes in 2-1 victory over Barnsley

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 19): in the 18 but did not play

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Birmingham City

Nottingham Forest defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Preston North End

Sheffield United defender Cameron Carter-Vickers (age 19), on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 2-2 draw at Aston Villa

Bolton defender Antonee Robinson (age 20), on loan from Everton: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Cardiff City

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 19): winter break

Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie (age 19): winter break

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: winter break

Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: winter break

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: winter break

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: winter break

Freiburg midfielder Caleb Stanko: winter break

Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: winter break

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 17): joining club in February

Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann (age 20): winter break

Werder Bremen forward Isiah Young (age 19): Bremen II winter break

Stuttgart midfielder Joel Soñora: Stuttgart II winter break

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Junior Flores: BVB II winter break

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 18): U19 squad

Frauen Bundesliga

Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: winter break

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: winter break

Jena forward Hannah Keane: winter break

2 Bundesliga

Ingolstadt midfielder Alfredo Morales: winter break

Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green, on loan from Stuttgart: winter break

Darmstadt forward Terrence Boyd: winter break

Darmstadt midfielder McKinzie Gaines (age 19): winter break

Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: winter break

Sandhausen forward Haji Wright (age 19), on loan from Schalke: winter break

Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: winter break

Heidenheim midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 18): winter break

Fortuna Duesseldorf forward Jerome Kiesewetter: winter break

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: winter break

Duisburg defender Mael Corboz: winter break

3 Liga

Sonnenhof midfielder Joe Gyau: winter break

Sonnenhof midfielder Mario Rodriguez: winter break

Hallescher defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: winter break

Osnabrueck forward Robert Kristo: winter break

SPAIN

Primera Division

Levante defender Shaq Moore: no match scheduled

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale (age 20): B squad

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Vitesse defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 minutes in 2-1 defeat at PSV Eindhoven

Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw with Twente

Excelsior defender-midfielder Shane O’Neill: not in the 18

Roda defender Ashton Goetz: not in the 18 at Feyenoord on Sunday

Eerste Divisie

Telstar forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 83 minutes (scored in 17th and 64th) in 3-2 victory over De Graafschap (nine goals in 18 league matches)

.@AndrijaNovakov3 scored a brace of headers for Telstar against De Graafschap! #readingfc pic.twitter.com/HdrlF1emjU — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) December 24, 2017

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain forward Timothy Weah (age 17): PSG II and U-19s

Ligue 2

Reims forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: winter break

Tours midfielder Maki Tall: winter break

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: vs. Mouscron on Tuesday

Gent midfielder Kenny Saief: at Anderlecht on Tuesday

Lokeren midfielder Juan Torres (age 18): vs. Mechelen on Tuesday

ITALY

Serie A

Livorno midfielder Joshua Perez (age 19), on loan from Fiorentina: playing in Serie C

PORTUGAL

Primeira Division

Benfica midfielder Keaton Parks (age 20): no match scheduled

DENMARK

Superliga

Midtjylland goalkeeper Bill Hamid: winter break

Randers midfielder Perry Kitchen: winter break

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 18): winter break

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi (age 19): winter break

Aalborg goalkeeper Mike Lansing: winter break

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

IFK Goteborg midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from New York City FC: season complete (10th place; 29 matches, 29 starts, 5 goals)

Sundsvall midfielder Romain Gall: season complete (13th place; 24 matches, 16 starts, 2 goals)

Orebro defender Brendan Hines-Ike: season complete (11th place; 29 matches, 29 starts, 1 goal)

Sirius goalkeeper Josh Wicks: season complete (7th place; 24 matches, 24 starts)

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Lillestrom defender Stefan Antonijevic: season complete (12th place, won cup; 16 matches, 5 starts)

Stabaek forward Rubio Rubin: season complete (9th place; 7 matches, 0 starts, 0 goals)

Brann goalkeeper Alex Horwath: season complete (5th place; 4 matches, 4 starts)

POLAND

Ekstraklasa

Korona Kielce defender Shawn Barry: winter break

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory over Ironi Kiryat Shmona

MEXICO

Liga MX

Pachuca defender Omar Gonzalez: Apertura season complete

Santos Laguna defender Jorge Villafaña: Apertura season complete

Santos Laguna defender Ventura Alvarado: Apertura season complete

Monterrey midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez (age 18): Apertura season complete

Monterrey defender Edgar Castillo: Apertura season complete (loan to Colorado Rapids)

Tijuana midfielder Alejandro Guido: Apertura season complete

Tijuana midfielder Joe Corona: Apertura season complete (transfer to Club America)

Tijuana defender Michael Orozco: Apertura season complete

Tigres midfielder Jose Torres: Apertura season complete

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: Apertura season complete

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: Apertura season complete

Queretaro defender Jonathan Bornstein: Apertura season complete

Toluca midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: Apertura season complete