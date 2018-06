Email the author



The World Cup will take place June 14-July 15 in 11 Russian cities. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP-Getty Images)

Of note: List will update throughout the year as events are finalized.

JANUARY

5: Hermann Trophy ceremony in St. Louis

10-20: Florida Cup (international clubs) in Orlando and St. Petersburg, Fla.

11-17: MLS scouting combine in Orlando

15-23: FIFA women’s fixture window

17-21: United Soccer Coaches convention in Philadelphia

18: NWSL college draft in Philadelphia

19: MLS college draft in Philadelphia

21: U.S. vs. Denmark women’s friendly in San Diego

22: MLS training camps open

22: Copa Libertadores begins

28: U.S. vs. Bosnia men’s friendly in Carson, Calif.

31: Mexico vs. Bosnia men’s friendly in San Antonio

31: Toronto FC vs. Tijuana friendly at San Diego State

FEBRUARY

2: Preseason, Toronto FC vs. Los Angeles FC at UCLA

3-24: Preseason, Mobile Mini Sun Cup in Phoenix and Tucson

3: Preseason, FC Dallas at Chattanooga FC

7: Preseason, FC Dallas vs. Santa Tecla (El Salvador) in Frisco, Tex.

8: Preseason, D.C. United vs. Malmo in Bradenton, Fla.

8-11: USSF annual general meeting in Orlando

10: USSF presidential election in Orlando

10: National Soccer Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Orlando

10: Preseason, Atlanta United at Nashville SC

10: Preseason, FC Dallas vs. Cartagines (Costa Rica) in Frisco, Tex.

10: Preseason. Montreal Impact at Las Vegas Lights

10: Preseason, NYCFC at Los Angeles Galaxy

13-14: UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg

13-15: UEFA Europa League round of 32, first leg

15: Preseason, Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Fresno FC in Santa Barbara, Calif.

15: Preseason, Seattle Sounders at Sacramento Republic

17: Preseason, Vancouver Whitecaps at Las Vegas Lights

17-24: Preseason, Carolina Challenge Cup in Charleston, S.C.

17-24: Preseason, Rowdies Suncoast Invitational in St. Petersburg, Fla.

19: NWSL training camps open

20-21: UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg

21-22: UEFA Europa League round of 32, second leg

20-22: CONCACAF Champions League round of 16, first leg

24: Preseason, D.C. United at Las Vegas Lights

25: League Cup final at Wembley

25: Preseason, Los Angeles FC at Sacramento Republic

26-March 6: FIFA women’s fixture window

27-March 1: CONCACAF Champions League round of 16, second leg

MARCH

1-7: SheBelieves Cup (U.S., Germany, France, England) in Columbus, Harrison and Orlando

3: Friendly, Tulsa Roughnecks at Chicago Fire

3-4: MLS season openers

6-7: UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg

6-8: CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals, first leg

8: UEFA Europa League round of 16, first leg

10: NWSL preseason, Washington Spirit vs. University of North Carolina in Leesburg, Va.

13-14: UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg

13-15: CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals, second leg

15: UEFA Europa League round of 16, second leg

16: USL season openers

17: NWSL preseason, Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage in Richmond

19-27: FIFA men’s fixture window

21: Tigres vs. Pumas friendly in San Antonio

21-22: UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinals, first leg

23: Mexico vs. Iceland men’s friendly in Santa Clara, Calif.

23: Peru vs. Croatia men’s friendly in Miami

24: Pumas vs. Morelia friendly in Carson, Calif.

24: Leon at San Jose Earthquakes friendly

24: National Women’s Soccer League season openers

25: Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey friendly in San Antonio

25-April 1: Dallas Cup youth tournament

27: U.S. vs. Paraguay men’s friendly in Cary, N.C.

27: Peru vs. Iceland men’s friendly in Harrison, N.J.

27: Mexico vs. Croatia men’s friendly in Arlington, Tex.

28-29: UEFA Women’s Champions League, second leg

APRIL

2-10: FIFA women’s fixture window

3-4: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, first leg

3-5: CONCACAF Champions League semifinals, first leg

4-22: Copa America Femenina in Chile

5: U.S. vs. Mexico women’s friendly in Jacksonville

5: UEFA Europa League quarterfinals, first leg

7-22: Women’s Asian Cup in Jordan

8: U.S. vs. Mexico women’s friendly in Houston

10-11: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, second leg

10-12: CONCACAF Champions League semifinals, second leg

12: UEFA Europa League quarterfinals, second leg

17-19: CONCACAF Champions League finals, first leg

21: Copa del Rey final, venue tba

21-22: UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinals, first leg

24-25: UEFA Champions League semifinals, first leg

24-26: CONCACAF Champions League finals, second leg

26: UEFA Europa League semifinals, first leg

28-29: UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinals, second leg

MAY

1-2: UEFA Champions League semifinals, second leg

3: UEFA Europa League semifinals, second leg

8: Coupe de France final in Saint-Denis

9: U.S. Open Cup, first round

9: Coppa Italia final in Rome

13: Final day of Premier League season

16: UEFA Europa League final in Lyon

16: U.S. Open Cup, second round

19: FA Cup final at Wembley

19: German Cup final in Berlin

19: St. Pauli at Detroit City FC friendly

22: Borussia Dortmund at Los Angeles FC friendly

23: U.S. Open Cup, third round

24: UEFA Women’s Champions League final in Kiev: Wolfsburg vs. Olympique Lyonnais

26: UEFA Champions League final in Kiev: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

28: U.S. vs. Bolivia men’s friendly in Chester, Pa.

28: Mexico vs. Wales men’s friendly in Pasadena, Calif.

JUNE

2: U.S. at Ireland men’s friendly in Dublin

2: El Salvador vs. Honduras friendly in Houston

4-12: FIFA women’s fixture window

5-6: U.S. Open Cup, fourth round (MLS teams begin play)

7: U.S. vs. China women’s friendly in Sandy, Utah

9: U.S. at France men’s friendly in Lyon

10: Alianza (El Salvador) vs. Olimpia (Honduras) friendly in Washington

12: U.S. vs. China women’s friendly in Cleveland

12-13: FIFA Congress in Moscow

13: FIFA 2026 World Cup vote

14: FIFA World Cup in Russia begins

16-20: U.S. Open Cup, round of 16

30: Club America vs. Santos Laguna in Dallas

JULY

3: Saprissa at Columbus Crew friendly

4: Club America vs. Pachuca friendly in McAllen, Tex.

5: Tigres vs. Morelia friendly in Frisco, Tex.

8: Club America vs. Morelia friendly in San Jose

10: Necaxa at Detroit City FC friendly

10: Eintracht Frankfurt at Real Salt Lake friendly

11: Saprissa at Minnesota United friendly

11: Club America vs. Atlas in Fresno, Calif.

14: Audi Field opens in Washington

14: Eintracht Frankfurt at Philadelphia Union friendly

15: FIFA World Cup final in Moscow

18: U.S. Open Cup, quarterfinals

19: Manchester United vs. Club America in Glendale, Ariz.

22: Manchester United vs. San Jose Earthquakes in Santa Clara, Calif.

26-Aug. 2: Tournament of Champions (women) in Hartford, Kansas City and Bridgeview, Ill.

20-Aug. 7: International Champions Cup at U.S. venues

31: Frosinone at Detroit FC friendly

AUGUST

1: MLS All-Star Game featuring Juventus in Atlanta

5-24: FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in France

8: U.S. Open Cup, semifinals (subject to change)

15: UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn, Estonia

27-Sept. 4: FIFA women’s fixture window

28: Chicago Fire at Bayern Munich, Schweinsteiger testimonial

31: U.S. vs. Chile women’s friendly in Carson, Calif.

SEPTEMBER

3-11: FIFA men’s fixture window

4: U.S. vs. Chile women’s friendly in San Jose

7: U.S. men’s friendly, tba

7: Mexico men’s friendly in Houston, opponent to be determined

7: Argentina vs. Guatemala men’s friendly in Los Angeles

11: U.S. vs. Mexico men’s friendly in Nashville

14-16: NWSL semifinals

19: Campeones Cup, Tigres or Santos Laguna at Toronto FC

22: NWSL championship match in Portland

26: U.S. Open Cup, final (subject to change)

OCTOBER

1-9: FIFA women’s fixture window

4-17: CONCACAF Women’s World Cup qualifying in Cary, N.C., Edinburg, Tex., and Frisco, Tex.

8-16: FIFA men’s fixture window

19-21: NASL 50th anniversary ceremonies in Frisco, Tex.

20: National Soccer Hall of Fame opens in Frisco, Tex.

NOVEMBER

5-13: FIFA women’s fixture window

12-20: FIFA men’s fixture window

13-Dec. 1: FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay

28: Copa Libertadores final

30-Dec. 2: Women’s College Cup in Cary, N.C.

DECEMBER

TBA: MLS Cup at higher seed

7-9: Men’s College Cup in Santa Barbara, Calif.

12-22: FIFA Club World Cup in United Arab Emirates