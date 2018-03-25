Megan Rapinoe scored on a 30-yard free kick in the seventh minute and added an assist in the first half Saturday as the Seattle Reign defeated the Washington Spirit, 2-1, on the opening day of the National Women’s Soccer League season.

The U.S. national team midfielder needed less than seven minutes to put the Reign ahead before 3,561 at Seattle’s Memorial Stadium. Then in the 35th minute, she pushed a perfectly weighted pass into Jodie Taylor’s path for a one-time finish from inside the penalty area.

The Spirit halved the deficit in the 68th minute on substitute Joanna Lohman’s terrific goal and generated several quality opportunities to pull even.

Spirit Coach Jim Gabarra started four young U.S. national team players, including Andi Sullivan, the No. 1 overall draft pick from Lorton, Va., and Stanford University. A fifth, Rose Lavelle, is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Washington will play its home opener next Saturday afternoon against the Orlando Pride at Maryland SoccerPlex. Orlando opened Saturday with a 1-1 home draw against the Utah Royals.

Rapinoe’s goal:

Taylor’s goal:

Lohman’s goal: