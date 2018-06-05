D.C. United will christen its new, 20,000-capacity stadium, Audi Field, on July 14 against the Vancouver Whitecaps. The venue is located in Southwest Washington, two diagonal blocks from Nationals Park.

Heavy rains this spring hampered construction, but the project remains on schedule, officials said. The grass was rolled out last Wednesday, six days early.



The view from the northwest corner of the stadium project. (Photos by Steven Goff/The Washington Post)



Wider angle showing bike lanes running down 2nd Street (right and R Street.)



A wide-angle view from the southwest corner.



Most seats are at a 35-degree angle from the field, the steepest in MLS.



The west-side stands.



This way up …



A massive easement, necessitated by existing power lines that supply the city, runs the length of the east stands. In the rare case of an electrical emergency, PEPCO would dig under the stadium to address the problem. The lines are about four feet below ground.



The team store is a stand-along structure adjacent to the main gate at the northeast corner.



Looking south from the northeast corner of the field.



A closer look at the south stands. Players will emerge from steps at field level below the “I”.



Concession equipment has begun to arrive.



The press box (under the blue roof sits on the south edge of the east-side suite level. Installation of red seats will continue for another week or two.)



Get a sip of water, watch the players climb the stairs from the lower-level locker rooms.

