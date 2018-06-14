

Luzhniki Stadium will host the first match of the 2018 World Cup. (Dmitry Serebryakov/Associated Press)

Russia vs. Saudi Arabia

Group A, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow



Host Russia takes center stage at the World Cup with the tournament lid-lifter against Saudi Arabia, and it might be the best chance of victory for either team in a group that also includes Uruguay and Egypt. (In terms of FIFA’s rankings, Saudi Arabia and Russia are the lowest-rated teams in the field.) Both nations are stocked with players from their own professional leagues, with 17 players on Saudi Arabia’s 23-man roster coming from just two club teams. Three others were loaned to teams in Spain’s La Liga, though only two saw the field and they combined for just 56 minutes of action. Suffice to say, the Green Falcons are among the lowest-ranked teams in the field no matter which ratings system you trust. Russia, meanwhile, has been beset by injuries to key contributors and its recent form has not engendered confidence: It is winless in its four friendlies this year, most recently going 0-1-1 and scoring just one goal against World Cup nonentities Austria and Turkey.

When: Thursday, June 14, 11 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FOXSports.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

The World Cup is here. Want smart analysis, opinions, viewing guides and more? Sign up for our month-long newsletter. Every match day through the final July 15.

Team profiles

Russia

Last World Cup showing: Group stage, 2014.



Best finish: As Soviet Union, fourth place in 1966. As Russia, group stage three times.



Notable: Russia hasn’t finished higher than 18th place in its three World Cup appearances since 1994, winning just two of nine matches over that span.



FIFA world ranking: 70. ELO world ranking: 45.

Saudi Arabia

Last World Cup showing: Group stage, 2006.



Best finish: Round of 16, 1994.



Notable: In its three World Cup appearances since making the knockout round in its 1994 World Cup debut, Saudi Arabia has failed to win a game and has finished 28th, 32nd and 28th. The Green Falcons have been outscored, 26-4, over that span.



FIFA world ranking: 67. ELO world ranking: 63.

Players to watch

You never want to put too much pressure on one player, but that’s exactly what Sami Al-Jaber, the now-retired Saudi Arabia great, did for forward Fahad Al-Muwallad. “He is our Messi,” Al-Jaber told Arab News, referring to the Argentine megastar. “Not as good obviously but just as important to us. Our hopes rest with him.” Al-Muwallad is one of the three aforementioned players who spent time in Spain this season, spending nearly all of his time on the bench for Levante. For the Russians, Aleksandr Golovin is a 22-year-old central midfielder whose play for CSKA Moscow reportedly has attracted the attention of Arsenal and Monaco this offseason. Known for his relentless defense and pinpoint passing, Golovin has been with Russia’s senior national team since he was a teenager and scored just 16 minutes into his first match in 2015.

What’s next

Russia: vs. Egypt in St. Petersburg, June 19.

Saudi Arabia: vs. Uruguay in Rostov-on-Don, June 20.

Read more about the World Cup:

U.S., Mexico and Canada win joint bid for 2026 World Cup, topping Morocco in FIFA vote

2018 World Cup groups: Previews and predictions

In Iceland, World Cup players aren’t gods. They’re neighbors.

Peru could be the surprise team of the World Cup with Paolo Guerrero back

Spain fires its coach two days before World Cup opener