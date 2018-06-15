

Mohamed Salah seems good to go for Egypt’s World Cup opener. (Atef Safadi/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Egypt vs. Uruguay



Group A, Central Stadium, Ekaterinburg



Mohamed Salah was a question mark to play in Egypt’s first World Cup match since 1990 because of the shoulder injury he suffered in the Liverpool’s Champions League final loss to Real Madrid, but Pharaohs Manager Hector Cuper seemed to give him the all-clear in his comments to reporters Thursday. “Salah is doing very well indeed, he’s recovered very quickly. We’ll see how it goes today,” Cuper said. “We can say almost 100 percent he will play, barring any unforeseen factors at the last moment.” In two warm-up friendlies without Salah this month, the Pharaohs failed to score in a draw with Colombia and a 3-0 loss to Belgium. This further sets up Uruguay to win a World Cup group that isn’t exactly stocked with heavyweights.

When: Friday, June 15, 8 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox Sports 1.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSports.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Team profiles

Egypt

Last World Cup showing: Group stage, 1990.



Best finish: Group stage, 1934 and 1990.



Notable: There isn’t much to see here. Egypt’s two previous World Cup appearances were separated by 56 years, and it’s been 28 years since its last one. The Pharaohs have never won a World Cup game.



FIFA world ranking: 45. ELO world ranking: 50.

Uruguay

Last World Cup showing: Round of 16, 2014.



Best finish: Champion, 1930 and 1950.



Notable: Uruguay will be looking to reach the knockout round for the third straight time. It finished in fourth place eight years ago in South Africa.



FIFA world ranking: 14. ELO world ranking: 12.

[Red Devils, Green Falcons and Super Eagles, oh my: A guide to World Cup nicknames]

Players to watch

If Salah isn’t at full strength on the field, Mahmoud Hassan could possibly pick up the slack. The midfielder, nicknamed “Trezeguet” because of his resemblance to French great David Trezeguet, scored 13 times for Turkish club Kasimpasa while on loan from Dutch side Anderlecht this past season. As usual, the focus for Uruguay will be its stout defense getting the ball to Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez up top, the top two goal-scorers in the history of Uruguayan international soccer.

What’s next

Egypt: vs. Russia in St. Petersburg, June 19.

Uruguay: vs. Saudi Arabia in Rostov-on-Don, June 20.

