Morocco vs. Iran

Group B, St. Petersburg (Krestovsky) Stadium, St. Petersburg

If either country has any hope of advancing to the knockout round, this match is a must-win. The other group members are Spain and Portugal, sides that will have to stumble significantly to make room for Morocco or Iran. The Atlas Lions will look to young and exciting striker Ayoub El Kaabi for a scoring punch, and will trust a physical defense to contain an experienced Iranian side. Team Melli can be encouraged after nearly earning a draw with Argentina in the 2014 World Cup. Iran put 11 men behind the ball and mucked up Argentina’s possession-oriented offense. It likely won’t be afraid again to deploy similar tactics.

When: Friday, June 15, 11 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: FOX Sports and the FOX Soccer Match Pass apps and FOXSports.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Team profiles

Morocco

Last World Cup showing: Group stage, 1998.

Best finish: Round of 16, 1986.

Notable: Morocco has the fewest native-born players in the tournament. More of its players were born in France (eight) than in the North African kingdom.

FIFA world ranking: 41. ELO world ranking: 35.

Iran

Last World Cup showing: Group stage, 2014.

Best finish: Group stage, four times.

Notable: Iranian players will not wear Nike equipment during the tournament because of American sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

FIFA world ranking: 37. ELO world ranking: 21.

Players to watch

Moroccan midfielder Medhi Benatia has five goals in 54 career appearances for Juventus in Italy’s Serie A. Look for the Atlas Lions to leave the ball on his foot to control pace. For Iran, striker Sardar Azmoun has 23 goals in 31 appearances with the national team. He plays for Russian club Rubin Kazan. This may be a low-scoring game; if so, watch for Azmoun on the counterattack.

What’s next

Morocco: vs. Portugal, in Moscow, June 20.

Iran vs. Spain in Kazan, June 20.

