See this guy? The dude right below this text? That’s Victor Moses, Nigeria’s star midfielder.

See this bird? The one directly below this text? That’s Henneth Fowltrow (I’m not joking), a chicken whose picture we took for a totally unrelated story.



(Bryan Anselm for The Washington Post)

Yet now I have the rare and delightful occasion of bringing you photos of both Moses and Fowltrow together in the same article.

You see, apparently Nigeria soccer fans are accustomed to bringing live chickens to games for good luck. And, sensing World Cup staff might have an issue with that, they asked Russian officials if their fowl friends could accompany them to matches of the Nigerian national team (also known as the Super Eagles).

Russian officials unsurprisingly said no. No chickens allowed.

“Fans from Nigeria asked if it’s possible to go to the stadium with a chicken — it’s their symbol. We told them that it is not possible,” Andrei Ermak, Kaliningrad’s minister of culture, told the Interfax news agency.

If Nigeria fans want to take their chickens elsewhere in the city to root for their Super Eagles, that shouldn’t be too much of a problem, Ermak added.

“We will of course advise them where chickens can be taken,” he said. “We are ready to satisfy the most eccentric inquiries.”

Well, that’s good news.

So, just to clarify:

Chickens in Russian stadiums: not okay

Chickens elsewhere in Russia: probably okay

Everybody got that? Great. Thanks.

