

Lionel Messi jumps for the ball during Argentina’s last training session before its World Cup opener. (Gabriel Rossi/Getty Images)

Argentina vs. Iceland

Group D, Spartak Stadium, Moscow

Two-time champion Argentina, which trails only Brazil, Italy and Germany in World Cup appearances, opens group stage play against an Iceland squad making its World Cup debut. It should be fun. This figures to be Lionel Messi’s final shot at World Cup glory after La Albiceleste finished as runner-up in 2014. Will his teammates provide any help? Iceland’s bandwagon has continued to grow since the tiny island nation made a shocking run to the quarterfinals at Euro 2016. Their fans’ Viking clap is a sight — and sound — to behold.

[In Iceland, World Cup players aren’t gods. They’re neighbors.]

When: Saturday, June 16, 9 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Team profiles

Argentina

Last World Cup showing: Runner-up, 2014.

Best finish: Champion, 1978 and 1986.

Notable: Argentina has finished atop its group in three consecutive World Cups since being eliminated in the group stage in 2002.

FIFA world ranking: 5. ELO world ranking: 5.

Iceland

Last World Cup showing: First appearance.

Best finish: N/A.

Notable: The last first-time World Cup participant to advance out of the group stage was Slovakia in 2010.

FIFA world ranking: 22. ELO world ranking: 24.

Players to watch

Argentina wouldn’t be here if not for Messi, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner, who had a hat trick in Argentina’s last World Cup qualifier against Ecuador. The forward, who will turn 31 this month, scored seven of Argentina’s 19 goals in qualifying, despite starting in only 10 of 18 games. Gylfi Sigurdsson is Iceland’s biggest star. There are questions about the Everton standout’s fitness after he missed the last three months of the Premier League season with a knee injury.

What’s next

Argentina: vs. Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod, June 21.

Iceland: vs. Nigeria in Volgograd, June 22.

