

Nigeria midfielder Victor Moses during a friendly in early June. (Ben Stansallben/AFP)

Croatia vs. Nigeria

Group D, Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

Star-studded Croatia comes off a disappointing showing in 2014 in Brazil, losing two matches in a tough group that included the host nation and Mexico. This year, it’s in the entertaining Group D with Argentina, Iceland and the Super Eagles, who are looking to finally make a tournament run after decades of promise. A win and a draw four years ago was enough for Nigeria to make the knockout stage before losing to France. This is the first meeting between the two sides.

How to watch on TV: FS1.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Team profiles

Croatia

Last World Cup showing: Group stage, 2014.

Best finish: Third place, 1998.

Notable: Croatia has faced an African nation just once in the World Cup, routing Cameroon, 4-0, four years ago.

FIFA world ranking: 20. ELO world ranking: 17.

Nigeria

Last World Cup showing: Round of 16, 2014.

Best finish: Round of 16, three times (2014, 1998 and 1994).

Notable: The Super Eagles have just one win in their last six World Cup games against European opponents.

FIFA world ranking: 48. ELO world ranking: 45.

Players to watch

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (Real Madrid) is a model of consistency and football IQ. Never too fast, never too slow, Croatia will look for him to feed a talented line of forwards. But he must beware of pushing the pace too quickly. Nigeria has the advantage if the match turns into a track meet. Look out for Super Eagles midfielder Victor Moses (Chelsea), who scored three goals in four World Cup qualifiers.

What’s next

Nigeria: vs. Iceland in Volgograd, June 22.

Croatia: vs. Argentina in Nizhny Novgorod, June 21.

