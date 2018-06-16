

An authentic Australian soccer fan checks out the Qolsharif Mosque in Kazan, Russia on Friday. (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

France vs. Australia

Group C, Kazan Arena, Kazan

France boasts one of the younger squads in Russia, with an average age of 26, but big things are expected of Les Bleus, the favorites to finish atop Group C. Led by manager Didier Deschamps, France is looking to build on its trip to the World Cup quarterfinals in 2014 and its runner-up finish at the 2016 European Championship. Australia, which claimed one of the final two World Cup berths with two-leg playoff wins over Syria and Honduras, is 1-2-1 all-time against France. The teams’ most recent meeting was a 6-0 drubbing by Les Bleus in 2013. The Socceroos have advanced out of the group stage one time, in 2006.

When: Saturday, June 16, 6 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: FS1.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Team profiles

France

Last World Cup showing: Quarterfinals, 2014.

Best finish: Champion, 1998.

Notable: Les Bleus won their group in 2014, but are only 3-4-5 in the group stage over their last four World Cup appearances.

FIFA world ranking: 7. ELO world ranking: 4.

Australia

Last World Cup showing: Group stage, 2014.

Best finish: Round of 16, 2006.

Notable: Bert van Marwijk, who led the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final, was named the Socceroos’ interim coach in January.

FIFA world ranking: 36. ELO world ranking: 32.

Players to watch

Australia’s Tim Cahill could join Pele, Uwe Seeler and Miroslav Klose as the only players to score goals at four World Cups. The 38-year-old forward, who will most likely be used as a substitute, has five of the Socceroos’ 11 World Cup goals all-time. For France, keep an eye on Antoine Griezmann. Amid reports that he was being courted by Barcelona, the 27-year-old forward recently announced he would sign a new contract to remain with Atletico Madrid during a 45-minute TV special reminiscent of LeBron James’s 2010 announcement that he was “taking his talents to South Beach.”

What’s next

France: vs. Peru in Yekaterinburg, June 21.

Australia: vs. Denmark in Samara, June 21.

