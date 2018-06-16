

Peru’s Paolo Guerrero during a friendly in early June. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

Peru vs. Denmark

Group C, Mordovia Arena, Saransk

Peru and Denmark will likely fight for the second spot out of Group C, with international dynamo France favored to take the first. Peru is raising expectations after advancing through the tough South American qualifying and won the return of captain Paolo Guerrero, who was recently reinstated after a doping suspension. Both sides are ranked in FIFA’s top 16, and failing to advance would be seen as a major disappointment.

When: Saturday, June 16, noon. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: FS1.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Team profiles

Peru

Last World Cup showing: Group stage, 1982.

Best finish: Quarterfinals, 1970.

Notable: La Blanquirroja, making their first World Cup appearance since 1982, are unbeaten in their last 15 matches.

FIFA world ranking: 11. ELO world ranking 10.

Denmark

Last World Cup showing: Group stage, 2010.

Best finish: Quarterfinals, 1998.

Notable: De Rød-Hvide gave up just nine goals in 10 qualifying matches.

gave up just nine goals in 10 qualifying matches. FIFA world ranking: 12. ELO world ranking: 16.

[Peru could be the surprise team of the World Cup with Paolo Guerrero back]

Players to watch

Peru striker Paolo Guerrero was recently reinstated after a positive drug test. He is the nation’s career leading scorer and the team’s unquestioned emotional leader. Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) scored a hat trick against Ireland to help the Dynamite advance through a playoff to the World Cup. He has full run of the attacking midfield to feed three forwards who will press up the field.

What’s next

Denmark: vs. Australia in Samara, June 21.

Peru: vs. France in Ekaterinburg, June 21.

Complete World Cup standings and schedule

