

Brazil striker Neymar, left, and Switzerland forward Xherdan Shaqiri could tip the balance in Sunday’s match. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP; Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images)

Brazil vs. Switzerland

Group E, Rostov-on-Don

Brazil enters the World Cup as a top contender and in search of redemption after its 7-1 loss in the semifinals as the host nation in 2014. The biggest question for this team concerns the foot of Neymar Jr., who underwent a surgical procedure to repair a fracture three months ago.

How much can the team expect from him? He almost certainly will start, but Coach Tite says he is “not 100 percent yet, but he is privileged and strong physically — he is very quick, and he hasn’t lost that. I hope he’ll be ready, but the medical staff knows better. He’s good enough to play very well.”

Switzerland, meanwhile, isn’t expected to make a deep run in the tournament, despite its sixth-place FIFA world ranking. Both teams had strong qualifying performances, with Brazil finishing 10 points ahead of second-placed Uruguay in the qualification table and Switzerland losing just one in its group against Portugal. But Brazil is the team with hopes of reaching its first World Cup final since 2002, while Switzerland will likely be pleased with advancing to the knockout stage.

When: Sunday, 2 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Team profiles

Brazil

Last World Cup showing: semifinals, 2014.

Best finish: champions, 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002.

Notable: Brazil has won 16 of their 20 opening matches in the World Cup.

FIFA world ranking: 2. ELO world ranking: 1.

Switzerland

Last World Cup showing: round of 16, 2014.

Best finish: quarterfinals, 1934, 1938, 1954.

Notable: Switzerland’s only loss in the qualifiers against Portugal was the first time the team had been beaten in 90 minutes since 2015.

FIFA world ranking: 6. ELO world ranking: 14.

Players to watch

All eyes will be on Neymar as he plays for his sixth world title. Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has had an up-and-down season but his speed, ability to set up his teammates and knack for scoring showstopping goals will make him a key player for Switzerland.

What’s next

Brazil: vs. Costa Rica in Saint Petersburg, June 22.

Switzerland: vs. Serbia in Kaliningrad, June 22.

