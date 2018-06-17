

Costa Rica will try to match their surprising run to the quarterfinals in 2014. (Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images)

Costa Rica vs. Serbia

Starting lineups

Two midfield anchors for Serbia, and with today’s cap, his 104th, Branislav Ivanovic is officially Serbia’s most capped player.

10 minutes to go until #CRCSRB!



ICYMI - here are the Starting XIs 👇 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 17, 2018

Group E, Samara Arena, Samara

The jostling for position behind Brazil in Group E begins when the darlings of the 2014 World Cup take on an intriguing Serbian side. Costa Rica returns most of the group that toppled England, Italy and Uruguay in a surprising run four years ago that ended with a loss to the Netherlands on penalty kicks, but Los Ticos will be playing under pressure this time around. Costa Rica is experienced but aging, and this summer is thought to be its last big chance to break through with this talented group. Youthful Serbia has no such problem and still is looking to prove they can play with consistently and cohesively on the international stage. Serbia failed to qualify for the European Championships in 2016, and despite a creative, talented squad highlighted by a promising midfield, will have to be particularly sharp to match Costa Rica’s veterans.

When: Sunday, June 17, 8 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

The World Cup is here. Want smart analysis, opinions, viewing guides and more? Sign up for our month-long newsletter. Every match day through the final July 15.

Team Profiles

Costa Rica

Last World Cup showing: Quarterfinals, 2014.

Best finish: 2014.

Notable: Los Ticos are the oldest squad in the entire World Cup, with an average age of 29.5.

FIFA world ranking: 23. ELO world ranking: 31.

Serbia

Last World Cup showing: Group stage, 2010.

Best finish: Fourth place, 1930 (as the Kingdom of Yugoslavia) and 1962 (as the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia)

Notable: In its past two World Cups (in 2010 and 2006), Serbia has won just one game — a 1-0 victory against Germany in the group stage in 2010.

FIFA world ranking: 34. ELO world ranking: 22.

[From Rockville to Russia: Rodney Wallace will represent Costa Rica at World Cup]

Players to watch

Not to be dramatic, but the fate of the Costa Rican side in the group stage rests almost entirely on Keylor Navas’s shoulders. The 31-year-old Real Madrid keeper is one of the best in the world in goal and should have plenty of confidence after winning a third-straight Champions League final in May, but he may be tested in the group stage behind an aging defense. He’ll likely face off against the young Serbian striker Aleksander Mitrovic, 23, who leads an attacking line that’s grown considerably as a unit over the past two years. Mitrovic had six goals in nine World Cup qualifiers and helped Fulham gain promotion to the Premier League with 12 goals this season. Mitrovic will be backed up in the midfield by the always solid Nemanja Matic, who can help control tempo from the center of the field. Look to the flashier Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Dusvan Tadic, wearing the No. 10 jersey, to provide Serbia’s creative spark from the midfield.

What’s next

[Complete World Cup standings and schedule]

Costa Rica: vs. Brazil in Saint Petersburg Stadium, June 22

Serbia: vs. Switzerland in Kaliningrad Stadium, June 22

Read more about the World Cup:

2026 World Cup host cities: Ranking the contenders

Video review will impact the World Cup, and we’re just starting to find out how

‘Let us be free’: Iranian women mount protest over stadium ban at World Cup match

Portugal vs. Spain was a symphony, and Cristiano Ronaldo hit all the high notes

The World Cup is already beset by empty seats. FIFA is baffled.