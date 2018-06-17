

Veterans Toni Kroos, left, Thomas Mueller, center, and Mats Hummels have Germany positioned to repeat. (Christophe Ena/AP)

Germany vs. Mexico

Group F, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

This tasty matchup between Group F’s two heavyweights pits perennial top dog Germany against a Mexican team dogged by an inability to get out of the Round of 16. Germany (technically, Germany and West Germany) has the second-most World Cup championships in tournament history with four (Brazil has five), and arrives in Russia as the defending champions. Mexico, meanwhile, has been defeated in the Round of 16 in the past six World Cups.

This time around, El Tri has an appealing mix of weathered veterans, including 39-year-old Rafa Marquez, and confident youngsters who helped carry the squad to an undefeated run and first-place finish in CONCACAF qualifying. Mexico has plenty of experience playing together, but is hardly the German machine that cruised through qualifying by scoring 43 goals and conceding only four. Die Mannschaft skews slightly younger than usual this summer without Bastian Schweinsteiger, Miroslav Klose and Philipp Lamm on the roster, and has only nine players turning from 2014’s championship side. But with experienced talents like Thomas Mueller, Manuel Neuer and Mats Hummels anchoring the squad, Germany is still in fine position to become the third team in history to win back-to-back World Cups.

When: Sunday, June 17, 11 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: FS1.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

The World Cup is here. Want smart analysis, opinions, viewing guides and more? Sign up for our month-long newsletter. Every match day through the final July 15.

Team Profiles

Germany

Last World Cup showing: Champions, 2014.

Best finish: Germany has four World Cups; they also won in 1990, 1974 and 1954.

Notable: In eight trips to the final, Germany has finished as runners-up a record four times. They’ve also played 106 World Cup games, more than any other nation.

FIFA world ranking: 1. ELO world ranking: 2.

Mexico

Last World Cup showing: Round of 16, 2014.

Best finish: Quarterfinals, 1986 and 1970 — the two times Mexico hosted the World Cup.

Notable: Mexico has lost in the Round of 16 in every single World Cup since 1994. Brazil and Germany are the only other teams to have reached five consecutive knockout rounds.

FIFA world ranking: 15. ELO world ranking: 18.

[‘GOOOOOOOOL!’ Andres Cantor is the Spanish-speaking American voice of the World Cup]

Players to watch

Mexico’s 22-year-old, right-footed left winger Hirving Lozano isn’t just El Tri’s next great hope, he’s one of the World Cup’s brightest young stars, full stop. In his first season with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, “Chucky,” as he’s called, led the team with 17 goals and had eight assists in just 29 appearances. He’ll work with Major League Soccer standout Carlos Vela, who had seven goals in his first 11 matches as a right wing for Los Angeles FC. Germany, meantime, is stuffed with talent, but no one is as fun to watch in international events as Thomas Mueller. The wing-striker hybrid has 10 World Cup goals in 13 matches, which ties him for eighth on the all-time scoring list. He’ll be supported in the midfield by Toni Kroos, who dictates tempo for Germany, and captain Manuel Neuer in goal. Neuer came back from a nine-month injury layoff to play his first match on June 2.

What’s next

Germany: vs. Sweden in Sochi, June 23.

Mexico: vs. South Korea in Rostov-on-Don, June 23.

Complete World Cup standings and schedule

Read more about the World Cup:

2018 World Cup groups: Previews and predictions

The World Cup is already beset by empty seats. FIFA is baffled.

Chaos over Spain’s World Cup coach has familiar ring to, of all things, Michigan fans

The 2026 World Cup: What we know so far

Sochi, once a Winter Olympic host, is red-hot as the World Cup hits town