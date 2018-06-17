

Mohamed Salah addresses his teammates during a workout Sunday in Grozny. (Karim Jaafar / AFP / Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah’s agent dropped the three little words Egypt fans have been hoping to hear ahead of the World Cup game Tuesday against Russia.

“Mohamed is fit,” Ramy Abbas Issa announced in a tweet Sunday, a sentiment that was echoed by the Egyptian Football Association. It announced Sunday that he had fully participated in practice after doing group exercises with the team on Saturday.

المنتخب الوطني يختتم تدريباته في جرونزي قبل التوجه إلي سانت بطرسبرج

" صلاح شارك في التدريبات بالكامل و فتحي يعاني من شد خفيف لن يستطيع إستكمال المران و سيكون جاهز للمساركة في التدريب الرئيسي غدا "#الفراعنة #ThePharaohs pic.twitter.com/Rvq70eeqF2 — Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) June 17, 2018

Salah, who plays for Liverpool, suffered a shoulder injury in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

