

The Red Devils have high hopes this year. (John Thys/AFP/Getty Images)

Belgium vs. Panama

Group G, Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

Entering the tournament, Panama was the betting favorite to score the fewest goals in Russia, likely for good reason: The defensive-minded Canaleros have scored exactly one goal in five international matches this year. But they also haven’t allowed that many. Apart from a 6-0 loss to Switzerland in March — Coach Hernan Dario Gomez was tinkering with his lineup — Panama has given up just two goals this year. That defense will come in handy against a Belgium squad with perhaps the most feared stable of goal-scorers in the tournament, thanks to Premier League stalwarts Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.

[Belgium is a World Cup contender by the numbers, but Hazard is key to backing them up]

When: Monday, June 18, 11 a.m. Eastern

How to watch on TV: FS1.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

The World Cup is here. Want smart analysis, opinions, viewing guides and more? Sign up for our month-long newsletter. Every match day through the final July 15.

Team profiles

Belgium

Last showing in the World Cup: Quarterfinals, 2014.



Best finish: Fourth place, 1986.



Notable: The Red Devils have advanced past the group stage in five of their past six appearances but have made it past the quarterfinals just once, 32 years ago.



FIFA world ranking: 3. ELO world ranking: 8.

Panama

Last showing in the World Cup: First appearance.



Best finish: First appearance.



Notable: First appearance.



FIFA world ranking: 55. ELO world ranking: 47.

[For a taste of Panama’s debut, hers is the only place in town]

Players to watch

Panama is likely to employ only one striker as it seeks to keep Belgium out of the net and it could be 37-year-old Blas Perez, whose 43 national-team goals ties him for most in Panama history. Perez has journeyed all over the map during his lengthy club career: Panama, Uruguay, Colombia, Spain, Mexico and the United States.

What’s next

Complete World Cup standings, schedule and results

Belgium: vs. Tunisia in Moscow, June 13.

Panama: vs. England in Nizhny-Novgorod, June 24.

Read more about the World Cup:

Perspective: Landon Donovan is free to root for Mexico at the World Cup. Now, about how he’s doing it …

Mexico delivers an earthquake with defeat of Germany, the defending champ

Mohamed Salah deemed ‘fit’ for Egypt’s World Cup match against Russia

Brazil ties Switzerland in World Cup after push comes to shove