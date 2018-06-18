

Bugs 1, Jesse Lingard 0. (Clive Rose / Getty Images)

As if England fans needed more ammunition for jokes about their national team being plagued, swarms of flying insects have descended upon Volgograd ahead of Monday’s World Cup game against Tunisia.

The bugs, a frequent issue in the city, are so prevalent that helicopters have been deployed to spray insecticide on Volgograd Arena, the site of four games over the course of the tournament. The choppers will also spray marshlands on the outskirts of the Volga River, which flows through the city.

How bad is it?

“They are on your face, stick to your lips, get inside your nostrils, your ears and your hair,” BBC Sport’s Natalie Pirks said. “I’ve had to debug myself at bedtime as you find dead ones you’ve splatted in the strangest of places.”

Players took to using repellent as they took the pitch for the night game.

England’s Alexander-Arnold fighting back against the Volga bugs... pic.twitter.com/Eq3GUN8CQQ — Dan Roan (@danroan) June 18, 2018

John Murray, a Radio 5 live commentator, estimated that the bugs number in the billions.

@Natpirks 1 - Mosquitoes 0. Lets hope they don’t come out tomorrow night for the #England game #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/k8uS27XZMC — Rachel Price (@NewsCamerawoman) June 17, 2018

“At one point last night,” he said (via the BBC), “it felt like I had a hundred thousand in my hair.”

The good news, according to the BBC, is that few of the insects are mosquitoes, and they’re swarming because this is breeding season. That means it will be a brief but ill-timed irritant.

Midge update - I have been doused in a local repellant that made me choke and will possibly make my skin green. But if it stops me being swarmed I’ll happily shower in the stuff. I am live pitchside in an hour and will update on its effectiveness. Sure you’re all riveted. — Natalie Pirks (@Natpirks) June 18, 2018

Still, the insects did force one British news channel decided to cancel a series of live interviews planned in front of England’s hotel. Others have soldiered on, swatting and swiping at the bugs.

Going live for the #BBCNews and the Volgograd Mosquitos are out in force! Let’s hope they give us a break for the live pic.twitter.com/OR0rnUXoyS — Rachel Price (@NewsCamerawoman) June 17, 2018

Flies & mosquitoes a problem in Volgograd ... as experienced while trying to talk for TV. @AP_Sports

England-Tunisia here tonight #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/KEPvnG5Tsh — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) June 18, 2018

