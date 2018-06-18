

Son Heung-min battled Bolivia’s Ronald Raldes for the ball during an international friendly earlier this month. (Vladimir Simicek/AFP/Getty Images)

Sweden vs. South Korea

Group F, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

Sweden takes on South Korea in a match between two teams The Post’s Steven Goff picked to finish third and fourth, respectively, in Group F. But after Germany’s surprising loss to Mexico, Group F now has a different feel.

This game is likely to draw a lot of Italy fans who will hate-watch, still more than a little salty about how Sweden bounced the Azzurri from the tournament. A group of Italian fans in Canada took out an ad in a Swedish newspaper, explaining how they’d be rooting for “Everyone but Sweden!”

Tro inte att vi har glömt er, även vi i Montreal, @swedense !!! pic.twitter.com/kdVIem3Wup — Petite-Italie (@petiteitalie) June 4, 2018

One of Asia’s most consistent performers, South Korea — which has qualified for every World Cup since 1986 — advanced through a weak qualifying section. Coach Uli Stielike was fired midway through qualifying after a loss to Qatar and ties in the country’s last two games. He was replaced by Shin Tae-yong.

When: Monday, June 18, 8 a.m. Eastern

How to watch on TV: FS1.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Team profiles

Sweden

Last World Cup showing: Round of 16, 2006.

Best finish: Runner-up to Brazil in 1958, when the tournament was in Sweden.

Notable: Sweden is a four-time semifinalist, but this marks its first trip to the World Cup since 2004. It also advanced to the round of 16 in 1998 and 2002.

FIFA world ranking: 24. ELO world ranking: 22.

South Korea

Last World Cup showing: Group stage, 2014.

Best finish: Fourth in 2002, when the tournament was staged in South Korea and Japan.

Notable: This marks South Korea’s 10th appearance in World Cup play.

FIFA world ranking: 57. ELO world ranking: 39.

Players to watch

Sweden’s Emil Forsberg has a knack for killer feeds, but don’t bother looking for Zlatan Ibrahimovic; he isn’t playing for the Swedish national team anymore. Jakob Johansson, whose goal sent Sweden into the World Cup, will miss the tournament with a knee injury. The star of the South Korean team, Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, is known for his counterattacking ability and should be the most recognizable player for many American fans. (He had 18 goals and 11 assists for Tottenham this season.)

What’s next

Sweden: vs. Germany in Sochi, June 23, 2 p.m.

South Korea: vs. Mexico in Rostov-on-Don, June 23, 11 a.m.

Complete schedule, standings and results

