

Volgograd Arena sits on the banks of the Volga river, which makes it a good spot for flying bugs to breed. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

Tunisia vs. England

Group G, Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

Lords of the flies

As if England fans needed more ammunition for jokes about their national team being plagued, swarms of flying insects have descended upon Volgograd. They could make things quite uncomfortable for those on the pitch and in the arena Monday night.

Midge update - I have been doused in a local repellant that made me choke and will possibly make my skin green. But if it stops me being swarmed I’ll happily shower in the stuff. I am live pitchside in an hour and will update on its effectiveness. Sure you’re all riveted. — Natalie Pirks (@Natpirks) June 18, 2018

Apparently this is a recurring issue in Volgograd, a southwestern city that is set to host four group stage matches. Helicopters were deployed days ago to spray pesticide over the area surrounding the arena, including marshlands on the outskirts of the Volga river, which runs through the city. But the insects have still been so bad that one British news channel decided to cancel a series of live interviews planned in front of England’s hotel.

“They are on your face, stick to your lips, get inside your nostrils, your ears and your hair,” BBC Sport reporter Natalie Pirks told the BBC. “I’ve had to debug myself at bedtime as you find dead ones you’ve splatted in the strangest of places.”

First time for everything: Just had to abort going live on Sky Sports News with seconds to spare because of invasion of flies outside England team hotel. Big problem here in Volgograd. Helicopters have been spraying insecticide over the stadium this week — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 17, 2018

Pregame thoughts

As far as long-suffering World Cup squads go, England and Tunisia are perfectly matched foes in a group widely expected to boil down to England and Belgium. Tunisia, which in 1978 became the first African nation to win a World Cup game, hasn’t won a match since. England hasn’t won a knockout match in an international tournament in more than a decade. The difference, of course, is that expectations are just a bit grander for Coach Gareth Southgate’s young squad than they are for Tunisia’s group of relative unknowns.

England arrives in Russia as one of the youngest and least experienced sides in the field (no one on the roster has racked up even 10 international appearances). But something of a fresh start might be a good thing for the Three Lions, perhaps shrinking those expectations just a little bit. Sure, they’ve got that embarrassing 2-1 loss to Iceland in the 2016 European Championships that reminds one that anything can happen, but a smart attack is expected to handle Tunisia with little problem. Tunisia, meanwhile, will have to be nearly perfect to steal a point despite a well-structured defense. The loss of standout playmaker Youssef Msakni to injury might be one Tunisia doesn’t get over.

Team Profiles

Tunisia

Last World Cup showing: Group stage, 2006.

Best finish: Tunisia has never made it out of the group stage. Its best showing was in 1978, a 1-1-1 performance.

Notable: Tunisia became the first African country to win a World Cup match when it beat Mexico in its opening game in Argentina in 1978. It hasn’t won a match since.

FIFA world ranking: 21. ELO world ranking: 48.

England

Last World Cup showing: Group stage, 2014.

Best finish: Champions in 1966, when England was the World Cup host.

Notable: England is one of just eight countries to win the World Cup. The others are Brazil, Germany, Italy, Argentina, Uruguay, Spain and France.

FIFA world ranking: 12. ELO world ranking: 7.

Players to Watch

For England, all eyes are bound to be on 24-year-old captain Harry Kane, who will lead the attack but has yet to score in tournament soccer. The striker put up 30 goals for Tottenham Hotspur this season, ranking second in the Premier League after Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, and will work in tandem with forward Raheem Sterling, the team lightning rod, at least when it comes to the media. Sterling, England’s No. 10, impressed when he went to his first World Cup at 19 and has since become a well-rounded attacker with Premier League champion Manchester City, tallying 23 goals and 17 assists this season. Pictures of an old tattoo — an AK-47 that’s a tribute to his father, a victim of gun violence — stirred up controversy in the days before the World Cup, but Sterling is used to the attention by now.

Tunisia, on the other hand, is essentially a team without stars after the loss of Msakni. Wahbi Khazri is a talented attacking midfielder who can cause trouble in set pieces and will be tasked with creating most of Tunisia’s chances. Ferjani Sassi, Mohamed Amine Ben Amor and Ghaylen Chaaleli anchor a capable midfield.

What’s next

Tunisia: vs. Belgium in Moscow, June 23, 8 a.m.

England: vs. Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, June 24, 8 a.m.

